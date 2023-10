Purdue women’s basketball made some noise earlier this month on the recruiting trail, netting commitments from four-star prospects Kira Reynolds and Avery Gordon in the class of 2025.

Katie Gearlds and company are not done trying to add to the class as a pair of 2025 guards headline this weekend's visitors ahead of the Boilermakers' exhibition against Quincy on Sunday afternoon in Mackey Arena, both of which are priority targets for Purdue in the cycle.