Purdue women's basketball suffers historic loss to Ohio State, 98-46

The Boilermakers dropped to 2-14 in conference play and 9-18 overall on the season with the lopsided loss.

In what has been a nightmare season for Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball, the Boilermakers reached a new low on Sunday afternoon in Columbus. A top-ten Ohio State squad handed Purdue its worst loss in program history, 98-46, marking a new record for largest margin of defeat for the Boilermakers (52), breaking the all-time mark of 50 against UConn in 2008.

The Buckeyes immediately showed why they are the a top ten team in the country and will get a double-bye in next month's Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue was ice cold offensively to start the game, going 0-5 from the field, with three turnovers in the opening four minutes. The drought to kick things off allowed Ohio State to get out to an early 13-0 lead by the 5:38 mark of the first quarter.

Mahri Petree ended the scoreless stretch with a jumper, followed by a Reagan Bass triple, got the lid off the basket for the Boilermakers. That success was halted, however, as the Buckeyes found their groove once again, extended their lead to 16 by the end of the quarter. Cotie McMahon led the way for Ohio State, with seven points in the opening frame.

Purdue shot just 23% from the field in the first quarter, compared to Ohio State's 44% clip, to find itself trailing 24-8 after ten minutes of play.

After a Kendall Puryear jumper to start the second quarter, the Buckeyes kept their foot on the gas, going on an 8-0 run that included a pair of triples to extend their lead to 32-10 at the 8:40 mark of the quarter.

Jaloni Cambridge took over the game in the quarter, as well, to help turn the blowout into an utter domination before halftime. The talented freshman scored 12 straight points for the Buckeyes, outscoring the Boilermakers by six on her own during the less than three minute stretch. The final point in Cambridge's surge pushed the deficit to 30 for the Boilermakers.

Cambridge and McMahon were the biggest thorns in the side of Purdue, combining for 28 of Ohio State's 55 points in the first half. That offensive explosion marked the second most points allowed in a first half in Purdue history, with only Minnesota scoring more (57 in 1983).

It took just over three minutes for the Buckeyes to extend the lead over 40 points in the second half, after Chance Gray went on an 8-0 by herself in less than a minute of game action. Ajae Petty got a layup to go to push the lead to 70-29 at the 6:54 mark of the third quarter.

Matters only got worse as the game progressed down the stretch, as Ohio State went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter, which put the Boilermakers down by 54 with 5:38 to play. The Buckeyes coasted to their easiest victory of the season, as the Boilermakers took yet another hit in a forgettable campaign.