An anticipated piece of Purdue women's basketball's 2024-25 non-conference slate has been announced as Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers are set to host Notre Dame in Mackey Arena on November 10th, per an announcement from the school. It will be the first time the Fighting Irish come to West Lafayette since 2011.

The in-state battle resumed last season after a near ten-year break in the series during the regular season, with Purdue falling 76-39 in South Bend. The 2024 meeting will be the second part of a home-and-home series between the programs.

Purdue has dropped nine straight to the Fighting Irish, with its last win coming back in 2005, when now head coach Katie Gearlds scored 13 points in the victory at Mackey Arena.

Gearlds and the Boilermakers add another premiere program to their non-conference docket, with Notre Dame joining Kentucky in coming to West Lafayette, as well as Purdue's scheduled matchup with South Carolina at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in November. The Boilermakers will also play Middle Tennessee at said event.