Purdue women's basketball to host pair of transfers after dead period

As Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball look to revamp their roster following the departures of four seniors and five outgoing transfers, the Boilermakers have been hitting the transfer portal market hard. Northern Arizona guard Taylor Feldman took an official visit to West Lafayette last weekend and two more transfer guards are set to be on campus following the dead period, which runs from April 3-7, a source told Boiler Upload.

Ronnie Porter: 5-foot-4 guard (Wisconsin)

The first visitor, scheduled to be in West Lafayette from April 8-10, is a veteran point guard with Big Ten experience under her belt, former Wisconsin guard Ronnie Porter. Porter has been one of the top facilitators in the conference over the last two seasons, ranking inside the top ten in assists, including a career-high mark in 2024-25, which ranked second in the Big Ten. The 5-foot-4 junior averaged 8.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game for the Badgers this season, while shooting 37% from the field and 23% from three-point range. As a sophomore, she averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as the main ball handler for the Badgers. Porter is a pass-first point guard that held an over 2:1 assist to turnover ratio this season and could provide Katie Gearlds with a veteran guard to lead the back court, with 88 games and 62 starts in the conference through three years. With no ball handler currently on the roster, Porter could be a valued addition to the backcourt for the Boilermakers.

Tanyuel Welch: 5-foot-10 guard (Memphis)

In addition to Porter, Purdue will also host former Memphis guard Tanyuel Welch, from April 11-13. Welch is an Indianapolis native, playing her high school basketball at North Central, where she was an 1,000-point scorer and was an Indiana All-Star as a senior in 2022. After playing in a reserve role as a freshman and missing all of 2023-24 due to injury, Welch broke out as a redshirt-sophomore for the Tigers this season. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 39% from the field and 45% from three-point range on 2+ attempts per contest. She was one of three players in the AAC to average better than 10 points, four rebounds and three assists this season. Welch took major strides in her game upon returning from injury, setting all new career-best marks in scoring, rebounding, assists and shooting. The redshirt sophomore, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is a swiss-army-knife prototype, that could solidify a spot on the wing for the Boilermakers.

