Purdue working to get Sampson James 'as ready to play as we possibly can'

Purdue scored a nice addition earlier this month when Indiana running back Sampson James transferred to the Boilermakers. He's a four-star talent from Avon, Ind., who played two seasons in Bloomington after initially committing to Ohio State out of high school.

James transferred after training camp began, practicing with the Hoosiers this August. Still, Purdue is making a case for James--who is enrolled and practicing with Purdue--to play this season. It may be a long shot.



"Well, we're happy to have Sampson James on our team," said Brohm. "He's come in here and he's worked hard. I think him and (running backs) Coach (Chris) Barclay have hit it off, and they understand that we're going to get him as ready to play as we possibly can. He wants to go out there and prove himself."

Purdue needs some veteran depth at running back behind fifth-year senior Zander Horvath and junior King Doerue. But James may ultimatley have to sit out 2021 and take the field in 2022. Stay tuned.

