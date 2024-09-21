Purdue WR Jahmal Edrine among those ruled out against Oregon State

The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' duel with Oregon State tonight, featuring a number of players being held out of the matchup in Corvallis.

Georgia transfers CJ Smith and Nyland Green remain sidelined for a third straight game, and both will have to wait yet another week to make their respective Boilermaker debuts in 2024. Tight end George Burhenn also misses his second game in a row as he deals with a hamstring injury, which Ryan Walters revealed on Monday.

The most compelling absentee tonight will be wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, who will be held out of the game, making his first appearance on the injury report since his torn ACL a season ago. As Purdue's receiving corps takes a hit, the likes of Jaron Tibbs, Shamar Rigby, Kam Brown, Leland Smith, and Jayden Dixon-Veal will be asked to shoulder the load.