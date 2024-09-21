Purdue WR Jahmal Edrine among those ruled out against Oregon State

Advertisement

in other news

With season already at crossroads, Thieneman says ‘something flipped’

With season already at crossroads, Thieneman says ‘something flipped’

When I walked up to Purdue’s Tuesday morning football practice, expecting to be greeted by familiar hip-hop hits themed

 • Israel Schuman
2026 RB Chayce Burton loved atmosphere at Purdue game day visit

2026 RB Chayce Burton loved atmosphere at Purdue game day visit

2026 running back target Chayce Burton talks about his first game day experience at Purdue on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it

Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it

"You obviously have to learn from it. I mean, that's the most important thing. You can't ignore the fact that you got

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences

VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences

Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane weekly press conferences ahead of Oregon State game.

 • Dub Jellison

in other news

With season already at crossroads, Thieneman says ‘something flipped’

With season already at crossroads, Thieneman says ‘something flipped’

When I walked up to Purdue’s Tuesday morning football practice, expecting to be greeted by familiar hip-hop hits themed

 • Israel Schuman
2026 RB Chayce Burton loved atmosphere at Purdue game day visit

2026 RB Chayce Burton loved atmosphere at Purdue game day visit

2026 running back target Chayce Burton talks about his first game day experience at Purdue on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
Purdue WR Jahmal Edrine among those ruled out against Oregon State
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' duel with Oregon State tonight, featuring a number of players being held out of the matchup in Corvallis.

Georgia transfers CJ Smith and Nyland Green remain sidelined for a third straight game, and both will have to wait yet another week to make their respective Boilermaker debuts in 2024. Tight end George Burhenn also misses his second game in a row as he deals with a hamstring injury, which Ryan Walters revealed on Monday.

The most compelling absentee tonight will be wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, who will be held out of the game, making his first appearance on the injury report since his torn ACL a season ago. As Purdue's receiving corps takes a hit, the likes of Jaron Tibbs, Shamar Rigby, Kam Brown, Leland Smith, and Jayden Dixon-Veal will be asked to shoulder the load.

Purdue Players QUESTIONABLE vs. Oregon State
PlayerPositionDesignation

Joe Anderson

DL

QUESTIONABLE

Purdue Players OUT vs. Oregon State
PlayerPositionDesignation

CJ Smith

WR

OUT

Nyland Green

CB

OUT

Jahmal Edrine

WR

OUT

Owen Davis

LB

OUT

Winston Berglund

LB

OUT

George Burhenn

TE

OUT

Drake Carlson

DL

OUT

Smiley Bradford

DB

OUT

Derrick Rogers Jr.

DB

OUT

Salim Turner-Muhammad

DB

OUT

Joey Tanona

OL

OUT

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement