Purdue WR Jahmal Edrine among those ruled out against Oregon State

in other news
With season already at crossroads, Thieneman says ‘something flipped’
When I walked up to Purdue’s Tuesday morning football practice, expecting to be greeted by familiar hip-hop hits themed
2026 RB Chayce Burton loved atmosphere at Purdue game day visit
2026 running back target Chayce Burton talks about his first game day experience at Purdue on Saturday.
2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit
2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.
Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it
"You obviously have to learn from it. I mean, that's the most important thing. You can't ignore the fact that you got
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences
Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane weekly press conferences ahead of Oregon State game.
in other news
With season already at crossroads, Thieneman says ‘something flipped’
When I walked up to Purdue’s Tuesday morning football practice, expecting to be greeted by familiar hip-hop hits themed
2026 RB Chayce Burton loved atmosphere at Purdue game day visit
2026 running back target Chayce Burton talks about his first game day experience at Purdue on Saturday.
2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit
2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.
The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' duel with Oregon State tonight, featuring a number of players being held out of the matchup in Corvallis.
Georgia transfers CJ Smith and Nyland Green remain sidelined for a third straight game, and both will have to wait yet another week to make their respective Boilermaker debuts in 2024. Tight end George Burhenn also misses his second game in a row as he deals with a hamstring injury, which Ryan Walters revealed on Monday.
The most compelling absentee tonight will be wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, who will be held out of the game, making his first appearance on the injury report since his torn ACL a season ago. As Purdue's receiving corps takes a hit, the likes of Jaron Tibbs, Shamar Rigby, Kam Brown, Leland Smith, and Jayden Dixon-Veal will be asked to shoulder the load.