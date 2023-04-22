Ryan Walters had a simple objective heading into the final week of Purdue's spring practice schedule. Put in good work and stay healthy. After Saturday's final spring practice, the Boilermakers accomplished that mission.

"I didn't feel like we needed to fabricate any scenarios today. For this last one, just wanted to get out and go play, put the ball down, and see how the guys reacted, and we got good quality work in and then got out healthy," Walters said.

Saturday's spring practice finale was not the traditional spring game that is typically held by programs around the country. An under-construction Ross-Ade Stadium, a flurry of injuries, and inclement weather forced Purdue to have a final spring practice instead.

It was a successful ending to Walters' first spring as the Boilermakers' new head coach. Walters was pleased with the work his team put in as they head towards summer workouts starting back up in less than two months.

"We got some scrimmage in today. Just worked on some different scenarios. I'm happy with where we're at offensively and defensively. There was some good back and forth today. Our guys made plays, it was clean, stayed relatively healthy. I'm excited for the guys to get back from May break," Walters said.

Following the team's first practice on March 22nd, Walters shared that he viewed success as the program showing steady improvement day in and day out.

A month later, the Boilermakers' head coach feels that his team accomplished that task, as they did not take a single practice for granted and improved across the board.

"We got better, I feel like every day. I don't think there was a practice where we wasted one," Walters said.

That success came despite dealing with injury troubles at almost every position group on the roster. Purdue was without projected starters Broc Thompson, Gus Hartwig, Garrett Miller, Kydran Jenkins, and Isaiah Nichols, among other key contributors, throughout the entirety of the spring session.

The Boilermakers also saw some contributors pick up varying ailments as the spring wore on. Cam Allen, Cole Brevard, Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen, and Tee Denson all missed time over the last two weeks of practice.

While Purdue was injury-riddled for the last month, Walters shared that several players stepped up to help them get through the 15 practice slate.

"Even when we got thin at some certain spots, guys stepped up, and we were still able to get good work in," Walters said.