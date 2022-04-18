What round will David Bell get drafted?

It's one of the most interesting questions facing any Big Ten player in this year's NFL draft, which will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

While Taylor Stubblefield left school in 2004 as the NCAA's all-time leading pass catcher (325), Bell can be viewed as arguably Purdue's best wideout in school history. He earned consensus All-American honors in 2021 and turned pro after just three seasons on campus. The 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Bell finished his career with 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 TDs.

(Stubblefield went undrafted and was a fringe NFL player.)

