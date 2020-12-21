As former NFL coach Bill Parcells used to say: You are what your record says you are. For Purdue, that record in 2020 was 2-4.



No doubt, there were challenges galore this season trying to play a season amid a pandemic. Still, most felt Purdue had a schedule built for success and that a winning record and bowl bid were within reach.



And things started well with wins over Iowa and Illinois. But the Boilermakers subsequently last their last four games to finish Jeff Brohm's fourth season in West Lafayette.



Before casting our eyes toward an oh-so-critical 2021 season, let's look back one last time on what we just saw.

