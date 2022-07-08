 Hayden Timosciek | Purdue | walk on
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-08 16:09:32 -0500') }} football Edit

PWO quarterback commits to Purdue

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Hayden Timosciek will bring a big arm to Purdue.
Hayden Timosciek will bring a big arm to Purdue.

Purdue has landed a preferred walk-on quarterback: Hayden Timosciek.

The 6-7, 235-pound Timosciek committed on Friday. He plays for Lockport (Ill.) Township High in the Chicago area.

Timosciek is familiar with several Boilermakers from working out at Throw It Deep quarterback/receiver academy in the Chicago area.

"Knowing guys like Brady Allen and Aidan O'Connell," he said. "That was big. And the culture. They have a good culture and they win."

Timosciek says he had interest from Pioneer League schools but no offers. He will arrive on campus in August.

"I am more of a pure pocket passer," he said. "I'll move a little bit. I rely on my eyes and arm a lot."

Timosciek will join a deep collection of quarterbacks at Purdue: Aidan O'Connell, Austin Burton, Michael Alaimo, Brady Allen, Kyle Adams, Jack Albers, Drake Hagerman and Christian Gelov.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}