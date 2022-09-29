The update on Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell: There is no update.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm didn't tip his hand when asked following Thursday's practice if his sixth-year signal-caller would play on Saturday when Purdue (2-2 overall; 0-1 Big Ten) kicks off at Minnesota (4-0; 1-0) at noon ET.

"I think Aidan and (cornerback) Reese Taylor will be some game-time decisions," said Brohm. "We'll just see where they're at then. And then the others will be out."

O'Connell and Taylor both missed last week's game.

The "others who will be out" for Saturday, according to Brohm, will be S/LB Jalen Graham, WR Broc Thompson, RB King Doerue, OT Cam Craig and WRs Elijah Canion and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. In fact, Brohm said Purdue could be without Thompson and Craig for an "extended period of time."

Graham has missed the last three games with a tibia fracture. Thompson (knee) and Doerue (calf) have missed the last two games. Craig was out last week with injury. Canion hasn't played since the opener, while Yaseen has yet to see any action in 2022. Both have knee issues.

The status of O'Connell was murky entering last week's Homecoming tilt vs. Florida Atlantic. Reports broke on Friday that O'Connell would be a "game-time decision" with what's believed to be a rib injury. On Saturday, shortly before kickoff, outlets reported O'Connell would be out and that Austin Burton would start.

After Purdue's too-close-for-comfort 28-26 victory vs. Florida Atlantic last week, Brohm was questioned about when O'Connell would be back from an injury he says was suffered in the first quarter of a 32-29 loss at Syracuse on Sept. 17.

"It could be next week," said Brohm. "It could be a couple of weeks. So, we'll just play it by ear."

On Monday, Brohm again was queried about the status of O'Connell, who was on the sideline in civies for the FAU game.

"Aidan, we'll see later on in the week where that's at," said Brohm.

In O'Connell's absence, Purdue turned to Burton, a sixth-year senior who completed 21-of-29 passes for 166 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the win vs. FAU. It was Burton's first start for Purdue, where he is in his third season after transferring from UCLA. Previously, Burton had made one start at UCLA, back in 2019.

Purdue also played redshirt sophomore Michael Alaimo for a first-half series vs. the Owls. He hit 1-of-2 passes for no yards and ran once for seven yards. According to Brohm, the plan is for Alaimo to play again on Saturday if O'Connell is unable to play and Burton gets the start for a second week in succession.

"Michael, we will have a series ready for him in the second quarter or early in the second quarter or sometimes very late in the first quarter depending on how the game is going," said Brohm. "And then after that series, we'll dictate how we go from there."

Without O'Connell last week, the Purdue offense lacked a downfield passing game that has come to define the Brohm era. The Boilermakers entered last week averaging 359.3 yards passing. They finished the FAU game with 166 passing yards. In fact, Purdue had more rushes (36) than passes (31).

Top receiver Charlie Jones had a season-low 59 yards receiving on nine receptions. The longest pass play? It was 28 yards to running back Devin Mockobee.

Without a field-stretching pass game, Purdue may struggle vs. a Minnesota defense that is No. 2 in the nation vs. the pass (126.0 ypg) and scoring (6.0 ppg), and No. 1 in total defense (187.8 ypg).

One thing Purdue won't have to deal with: cold weather. The forecast for Saturday in Minneapolis calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees.

"It'll be different not to play in the freezing elements," said Brohm. "That's a good thing. I think we'll all be comfortable."