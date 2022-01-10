QB Austin Burton returning for 2022
GoldandBlack.com has learned that fifth-year senior quarterback Austin Burton will return for a COVID year in 2022.
Burton transferred to Purdue from UCLA prior to the 2020 season. Burton didn't take a snap in 2020, but he played in seven games in 2021.
This past season, the 6-3, 210-pound Burton was used mostly as a change-of-pace runner, carrying the ball 13 times for 38 yards. He also completed 5-of-7 passes for 44 yards.
This spring, Burton will compete with sophomore Michael Alaimo and incoming freshman Brady Allen for the No. 2 job behind Aidan O'Connell.
Burton arrived at UCLA in 2017 and redshirted. He didn't play in 2018 and then saw action in six games with a start in 2019.
