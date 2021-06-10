Jeff Christensen is someone who can give a quarterback an edge. And that's what Aidan O'Connnell is looking for.

Christensen knows that. He has worked with thousands of quarterbacks over the years as the operator of his Chicago-based company: Throw It Deep, an elite wide receiver and quarterback training academy. Christensen's bailiwick is quarterbacks.



The former NFL signal-caller began working with O'Connell before the Purdue senior quarterback played at Stevenson High in the Chicago suburbs and then matriculated to West Lafayette as a walk-on in 2017.

"Good young man," said Christensen, whose pupils include Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mitchell Trubisky, among others. "Comes from a great family."

Christensen also works with future Boilermaker and Class of 2022 commit Brady Allen. When Christensen watches Allen work out, he sees a lot of O’Connell. (More on Allen another time.)

“They're carbon copies of each other,” said Christensen. “The parents are the same people, it's really weird. It's almost like they can be twin brothers, even from a family perspective. I've been really very, very, very, very blessed to have both of those families in my life.”

What has Christensen been working on with O’Connell since the end of 2020?