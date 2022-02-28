QB Michael Alaimo has pulled name out of transfer portal

Purdue sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo has withdrawn from the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

He had entered the portal last week, leaving Purdue with three scholarship quarterbacks for spring practice: sixth-year senior Aidan O'Connell, sixth-year senior Austin Burton and true freshman Brady Allen.

Alaimo was expected to compete with Burton to be the No. 2 quarterback behind O'Connell. Now, that competition will be back on as Purdue opens spring drills today.

Alaimo has played in just one game while at Purdue--at UConn last season--and has yet to attempt a pass.

