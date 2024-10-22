Quarterback controversy rolls along during bye week in West Lafayette

The quarterback controversy is roaring along for Purdue and Ryan Walters.

A competition between Hudson Card and Ryan Browne has opened up a world of possibilities for the Boilermakers at the position, but the current situation still doesn't have a clear answer as Northwestern awaits in less than two weeks.

Purdue has split the first team reps between Card and Browne evenly during the bye week practice slate as Walters and company look for one to solidify themselves as the starter, while leaving the door open for the pair to work in tandem moving forward.

"They're both taking reps with the ones right now, sort of splitting it 50-50. I can see a scenario where they both play, you know, let's see kind of how this week plays out," Walters said.

There's a balancing act of being fair to Card coming off an injury, who Walters still has the utmost belief in, while also recognizing Browne's ability to guide the Purdue offense and provide something different.

"Hudson got hurt, and you don't want anybody lose their position because of that, but you can't ignore the way Ryan played, especially in the second half of the Illinois game. So, you know, it is a fine line, and they both understand that, which is why I think they're both completely bought in to sharing and splitting reps," Walters said.

Walters and the Purdue coaching staff find themselves in a precarious situation coming out of the bye week. Hudson Card has been the starter, when healthy, since day one under Walters, but his latest injury opened the door for Ryan Browne to come in and have an impact for the Boilermakers.

The incumbent starter struggled in his last four starts, throwing for just 465 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions during that stretch. Browne then burst onto the scene in Card's absence, giving the offense the jolt it had been craving, totaling 412 yards and three scores in a shootout in Champaign.

That success ran dry against against the now No. 1 ranked team in the country last Friday, as Browne's inexperience showed in his encore performance. The redshirt freshman failed to reach the 100-yard mark through the air, but did pick up 48 yards on the ground.

It is a give and take when considering Card and Browne, with the redshirt senior being more polished as a pocket passer while the young up-and-comer provides a more explosive look with his legs. While Card has been known to use his legs in the past, the veteran signal caller hasn't shown that same ability in 2024.

"Both of them kind of have different strengths, different weaknesses, and both of them give us a shot. So we'll see how this week plays out," Walters said.

Now the question is how things will shake out with Purdue's current predicament as Walters was unwilling to name a starter just yet. Who trots out on the field could depend on a number of variables, between what Walters wants to do from an offensive standpoint, the point in the game or what the defense is presenting.

There is a matter of, whoever is chosen as the starter, getting them into a rhythm while still giving the other signal caller an opportunity as well.