Quarterback controversy rolls along during bye week in West Lafayette

The quarterback controversy is roaring along for Purdue and Ryan Walters.
A competition between Hudson Card and Ryan Browne has opened up a world of possibilities for the Boilermakers at the position, but the current situation still doesn't have a clear answer as Northwestern awaits in less than two weeks.
Purdue has split the first team reps between Card and Browne evenly during the bye week practice slate as Walters and company look for one to solidify themselves as the starter, while leaving the door open for the pair to work in tandem moving forward.
"They're both taking reps with the ones right now, sort of splitting it 50-50. I can see a scenario where they both play, you know, let's see kind of how this week plays out," Walters said.
There's a balancing act of being fair to Card coming off an injury, who Walters still has the utmost belief in, while also recognizing Browne's ability to guide the Purdue offense and provide something different.
"Hudson got hurt, and you don't want anybody lose their position because of that, but you can't ignore the way Ryan played, especially in the second half of the Illinois game. So, you know, it is a fine line, and they both understand that, which is why I think they're both completely bought in to sharing and splitting reps," Walters said.
Walters and the Purdue coaching staff find themselves in a precarious situation coming out of the bye week. Hudson Card has been the starter, when healthy, since day one under Walters, but his latest injury opened the door for Ryan Browne to come in and have an impact for the Boilermakers.
The incumbent starter struggled in his last four starts, throwing for just 465 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions during that stretch. Browne then burst onto the scene in Card's absence, giving the offense the jolt it had been craving, totaling 412 yards and three scores in a shootout in Champaign.
That success ran dry against against the now No. 1 ranked team in the country last Friday, as Browne's inexperience showed in his encore performance. The redshirt freshman failed to reach the 100-yard mark through the air, but did pick up 48 yards on the ground.
It is a give and take when considering Card and Browne, with the redshirt senior being more polished as a pocket passer while the young up-and-comer provides a more explosive look with his legs. While Card has been known to use his legs in the past, the veteran signal caller hasn't shown that same ability in 2024.
"Both of them kind of have different strengths, different weaknesses, and both of them give us a shot. So we'll see how this week plays out," Walters said.
Now the question is how things will shake out with Purdue's current predicament as Walters was unwilling to name a starter just yet. Who trots out on the field could depend on a number of variables, between what Walters wants to do from an offensive standpoint, the point in the game or what the defense is presenting.
There is a matter of, whoever is chosen as the starter, getting them into a rhythm while still giving the other signal caller an opportunity as well.
"I could see, you know, depending on the situation, the scenario and who we're playing and what they're presenting, you know, a case where you play two guys. Obviously, you want a guy to be able to get in a rhythm that's going to be playing the majority of snaps, but at the same time, I think Ryan's earned and deserves reps and I think Huddy operates well in this style of offense."
If Card reprises his role as the starter, Browne's role seems clear. A dual threat option that could enter the game to get the ground attack going or having certain packages in the red zone, like we saw briefly against Wisconsin. That dynamic could look like Drew Allar and Beau Pribula at Penn State, but perhaps with Browne getting more run than the Nittany Lions' backup.
If the roles are reversed, things become more complicated. Card doesn't have the same change of pace element that Browne provides but has been the starter for the majority of the last two years.
Regardless, the competition between the two signal callers continues without a clear leader in the clubhouse.
"We're always evaluating and competition is always competition. Now, the thing that is unique about that position is one of them on the field, you know, but the team is comfortable with both of them. I think both of them give us a chance to win, especially, you know, with the way we're playing offensively and so whoever gives us the best chance, will be out there at any given moment," Walters said.
Purdue's offense has been under scrutiny for well over a month now, resulting in various changes between the firing of Graham Harrell, Jason Simmons replacing him to now Ryan Walters calling plays.
While the first shutout for the program in over a decade leaves a sour taste in their mouths, the offense has evolved since Walters took over play calling duties prior to the Illinois game.
"The last two games have looked a lot different than the offense has looked since I've been here. So I think, you know, it is fun to see (Hudson) in that style of offense. And at the same time, Ryan just adds an extra element, and is special on the ground."
Walters believes both quarterbacks would be able to effectively run the offense that has looked to utilize their respective athletic abilities more outside the pocket and create more explosive plays, which was the case against Illinois and the opposite against Oregon.
"I just think there's a little more versatility in terms of the run game and how that marries up with sort of the play action and throw game. Obviously, you've seen the cue's sort of get out of the pocket a little bit more, and it just makes the defense play with all 11 on the field. And there's also been a point of emphasis to try to push the ball vertically," Walters said.
The Boilermakers will have a tough call to make when they return to action next Saturday against Northwestern, with both Card and Browne vying for playing time. This week could go a long way in deciding who starts against the Wildcats, but the battle still has a ways to go before that point.