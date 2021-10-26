QBs, WRs, Purdue will keep using anyone it can to spark run game
Purdue knew running the ball would be a challenge this season. But, it has been even more difficult than anyone could have envisioned.
How tough has the sledding been? The Boilermakers rank No. 129 in the nation, second-to-last, in rushing (73.9 ypg). And Purdue is last in the country in rushing touchdowns with just three.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news