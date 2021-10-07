Questions and Probable Answers: Big Ten basketball media day

Friday, Purdue takes its turn at the event that must be coaches' favorite time of the year — Big Ten media days in Indianapolis. They began on Thursday, a return to an in-person format, with coaches and players kept safely socially distanced and well insulated against sportswriters' viral loads.

Here, a look at questions Purdue coach Matt Painter and seniors Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter may face, and how they may answer.