Questions? Here are five Purdue must answer in 2022

Indiana transfer Sampson James hopes to help Purdue solve its run game issues. (Krockover Photography)

It starts with QB Aidan O’Connell and continues to a deep defensive line and proven kicker. There is a lot to like about a 2022 Purdue squad coming off the program’s first nine-win season since 2003. In fact, it wouldn't be a shock if the Boilermakers make a serious run to win the West.

But, there are questions that must be answered if Purdue is to reach its potential. And here are the top five.

1. RUN GAME

The struggles to run the ball have been well-documented. This is never going to be a ground-and-pound, physical offense. But, Jeff Brohm has said often his attack needs to do well in "situational" running. And it needs to run well enough overall to keep defenses guessing ... at least a bit, so the Purdue pass game can take flight. The biggest issue for the Boilermaker run game is short-yardage situations. When it comes to being physical and getting the tough yard or two--especially in the red zone--Purdue's offense typically struggles. Some illuminating numbers from 2021. • Purdue averaged -0.03 yards on third down and 1-3 yards to go. • Purdue averaged 1.2 yards per rush in the red zone. • Purdue had 25 runs of 10 or more yards, fewest in the Big Ten. Give Brohm credit for trying to scheme-up a run game, using receivers as ballcarriers, among other wrinkles. This fall, Iowa transfer receiver Tyrone Tracy could spend a significant amount of time as a runner--maybe 50 percent. Brohm would love to get more from his quarterback as a runner. But, that's not happening with Aidan O'Connell. The line? It seems to be in a perpetual state of construction, but returning starters Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege and Eric Miller are good building blocks. The running backs? It's a blue-collar group led by King Doerue, Dylan Downing and Sampson James, who will debut after transferring from Indiana last August. Bottom line: The run game is what it is. It has to be somewhat comforting to know Purdue played most of last year without its best back (Zander Horvath, who missed five games with injury), finished last in the Big Ten in rushing (84.0 ypg) ... and still won nine games.

Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy could be the dynamic weapon the Purdue offense is looking for. (Krockover Photography)

2. BIG-PLAY WIDEOUT

David Bell was a transcendent talent. He's gone, off a year early to the NFL as a third-round selection by the Browns.

Milton Wright was slated to be the No. 1 pass-catching option with Bell gone, but Wright is an academic casualty. Now, what? Purdue has a raft of quality receivers, but are there any difference-makers? Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy may be the best hope. And don't count out Broc Thompson, who is coming off surgery to both shinbones. Maybe Mershawn Rice, T.J. Sheffield, Collin Sullivan or Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen will emerge. Redshirt freshmen Deion Burks and Preston Terrell are interesting, along with Auburn transfer Elijah Canion. And Iowa transfer Charlie Jones also soon may be on board.

Perhaps this ends up being a unit that can just overwhelm defenses with an array of wideout options. But it would help if one big-play threat stepped up.



Murray State transfer Scotty Humpich could be the pass rusher Purdue is seeking. (Krockover Photography)

3. PASS RUSHER OFF THE EDGE

George Karlaftis was a transcendent All-American talent who left Purdue a year early as a member of the "Den of Defensive Ends." Time and again in 2021, he created pressure that didn't always result in sacks but nonetheless impacted quarterbacks and offenses. As the focus of offenses, Karlaftis' presence also often created opportunities for his linemates. Now, he's in the NFL, selected in the first round by the Chiefs.

Purdue doesn't have a player of Karlaftis' ilk, but it has some promising prospects who could become impactful pass rushers. The list of hopefuls begins with Kydran Jenkins and Scotty Humpich, who play the LEO spot. Khordae Sydnor flashed in the spring at end. No doubt, incoming freshman Nic Caraway will get a long look at LEO and end. Could fellow true freshman Joe Strickland make an impact after arriving early for spring ball? Is Yanni Karlaftis ready to help at LEO?



Purdue needs Jack Ansell to develop consistency as a sophomore. (Krockover Photography)

4. SPECIAL TEAMS

First, the good news: Kicker Mitchell Fineran is back after a boffo debut following his transfer from Samford. He should be one of the best in the Big Ten. The punting and return game? There's work to do. Aussie import punter Jack Ansell struggled with consistency in his first season, getting replaced at one point by Brendan Cropsey. This remains Ansell's job to lose, but he'll have to fight for it after the Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten in punting in 2021 (38.3 avg.). It was a similar story for the return game last year, as Purdue ranked last in kickoff returns (12.4 avg.) and 11th in punt returns (6.2 avg.). When did Purdue last run back a punt for a TD? You have to go back to 2009 (Aaron Valentin). The last kickoff return for a touchdown? That was in 2013 (Akeem Hunt). Indiana transfer Reese Taylor should help the return game, along with holdover T.J. Sheffield. But Iowa transfer Charlie Jones would be an even bigger boon.

Jones is expected to land in West Lafayette after earning Big Ten Return Man of the Year honors last season. Jones ran back 37 punts in 2021 (7.7 avg.) and 25 kickoffs (25.4 avg.) with a TD.

Jones was the only player in America to average more than seven yards on at least 30 punt returns in 2021. As a kickoff return man, Jones was one of just three players to average more than 25 yards on 25 or more returns.

Chris Jefferson should see his role expand after Marvin Grant transferred. (Krockover Photography)

5. SAFETY