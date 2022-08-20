Questions loom after second scrimmage, but O'Connell remains locked in

Purdue has questions in several areas that still nag. Who will rush the quarterback? Who will be the No. 1 receiver? Is the offensive line more physical? But one player at one position has been consistently good in camp: Quarterback Aidan O’Connell. "He's been dialed in and locked in,” said Jeff Brohm. “He's provided great leadership. He understands how important he is to this team. It's credit to him. Today was another solid day.” The sixth-year senior was consensus second-team All-Big Ten last year. O’Connell needs to pick up where he left off if the Boilermakers want to reach their goals. “We got to keep him healthy,” said Brohm. “We got to make sure that we're getting in a rhythm. We got to do things he's comfortable with. He's a valuable piece that has done a really, really good job.”

NIC CARAWAY TURNING HEADS

One true freshman to watch: LEO Nic Caraway. The four-star prospect from Bryan, Texas, looks to have carved a niche for 2022. But, don't expect him to start. "I think anytime a true freshman, starting the first game is rough," said Brohm. "It's a lot to learn. A lot of really good players you're gonna go against. But he's shown great signs. He's athletic. We got to find a spot for him."

REESE TAYLOR IMPRESSING

With Cory Trice, Jamari Brown and Tee Denson missing lots of time in camp, opportunity has loomed for other cornerbacks to step up. And Indiana transfer Reese Taylor has done just that. “He is instinctive,” said Brohm. “You can tell that he's played a lot of football. Being a high school quarterback, he understands route concepts and quarterback's eyes and shoulders. He's just aggressive in his approach and we've allowed him to do that.”

KEY PLAYERS MISSING

Several key players didn't take part in the scrimmage due to injury. Among there were linebacker Jalen Graham (hamstring), defensive tackle Branson Deen (hamstring), cornerback Cory Trice (knee) and receiver Broc Thompson (shin). All project as starters. "We've got to get them ready to play," said Brohm. "They practice some but not a lot. We've got to get more work. If they think that they're gonna be able to just show up for the game and play hard, it's not gonna happen. They've got to get in some good quality work. We've got to figure out the right balance to get that done. And we need all of our guys out there on the field." Brohm said there were no new injuries today, but No. 1 right offensive tackle Cam Craig had to leave early due to his back--which has been an on-going issue for several seasons.



PLAYMAKERS WANTED

David Bell is off a year early to the NFL. Milton Wright was slated to be the No. 1 wideout in 2022, but he is an academic casualty. So, who will be the playmakers? "I think we're getting better," said Brohm. "I wouldn't say we're at where we need to be at. We've been able to make some plays when things are guarded tighter. We've got to figure out ways to make more contested catches. That's what David Bell was tremendous at. Even if they had good players, he made the play." Receivers Charlie Jones, Tyrone Tracy, T.J. Sheffield and Deion Burks, among others, have turned some heads.

"That's what we talked about after the scrimmages," said Brohm. "It comes a point where whether you're a receiver, quarterback, lineman, you've got to tell yourself, 'I have to win this matchup on this play. Regardless, I have to win it and I have to find a way to win it.' "



