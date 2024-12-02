Question marks for Purdue football as coaching search begins

The Ryan Walters era is over. Now, Purdue football is back to square one as it looks for a new leader of the football program. Mike Bobinski and the Purdue brass will be tasked with finding who will be the third coach in the last four years for the program.

On the heels of what was one of the worst seasons in program history, several question marks surround the search, the fallout of firing Walters, and which candidates will surface as top options for the Boilermakers. Boiler Upload takes a look at three question marks for Purdue during its quest to find a new head football coach.