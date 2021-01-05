Purdue’s search for a defensive coordinator marches on.

Bob Diaco and the program parted ways on Dec. 17 following a disappointing 2-4 season. Diaco, who arrived prior to the 2020 season after one year at Louisiana Tech, flopped. He lasted just one season after replacing Nick Holt, who ran Jeff Brohm’s Purdue defenses from 2017-19.

Now what?

Something else to consider while Purdue shops for a coordinator: Until a DC is hired, it doesn't seem likely that Purdue will be able to add any defensive players from the transfer portal. Who's gonna wanna commit not knowing who the coordinator will be and what scheme will be used? Defensive players could commit, but it would seem unlikley.



Here are some questions to ponder while Purdue’s pursuit of its third defensive coordinator in three years continues.