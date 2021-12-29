Quick-paced Tennessee offense unlike any Purdue defense has faced
NASHVILLE -- Buckle up and hang on. Here comes the Tennessee offense.
The go-go Volunteer attack that Purdue will see in the Music City Bowl works at breakneck speed, leading the nation in plays per minute (2.94) and points per minute (1.61). Challenges loom for the Boilermaker defense. It's enough to make the head of a defensive coordinator spin.
“They play at warp speed,” said Boilermaker co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert. “This'll be the fastest team that we've played.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news