NASHVILLE -- Buckle up and hang on. Here comes the Tennessee offense.

The go-go Volunteer attack that Purdue will see in the Music City Bowl works at breakneck speed, leading the nation in plays per minute (2.94) and points per minute (1.61). Challenges loom for the Boilermaker defense. It's enough to make the head of a defensive coordinator spin.



“They play at warp speed,” said Boilermaker co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert. “This'll be the fastest team that we've played.”