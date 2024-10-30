Quick thoughts | Grand Valley State 99, Purdue 41(Exhibition Game)

Things couldn't have been much different for Purdue in its second and last exhibition game before its season opener next week than its six point loss at #15 Creighton.







Purdue was at home for this one and playing an outmatched Grand Valley State team. It didn't take long for Purdue take control of the game on the way to rolling Grand Valley State, SCORE HERE.







Unlike Creighton, Painter didn't have to stick with his starters for long.



Braden Smith played just 18 minutes, but the junior made the most of them. Smith had 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, showing off his all-around game after going for 31 points in over thirty minutes of action against Creighton.





Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn kept up the Big Three narrative, both going for 15 points despite playing 18 and 16 minutes respectively. Kaufman-Renn was also dominate on the glass, going for a double-double, grabbing 5 offensive and 5 defensive rebounds.



But the big three wasn't as isolate this game with Myles Colvin coming in early and having a 7 point flurry with a three, a drive and lay up, and a put back lay up after an offensive rebound. Colvin would finish with 10 points after knocking a second three down in the second half.





Purdue's freshmen fared even better in their first game at Mackey Arena.





CJ Cox had 15 points and showed off his ability to make mid-range jumpers, step-back jumpers, and get to the free throw line. Cox made all 6 of his free throw attempts as well as 3 assists and two steals as he continued to show off his two-way play.





Gicarri Harris also impressed, scoring 10 points, grabbing 4 boards, 2 assists, and 2 steals as well. Harris got the start again.







Matt Painter did change up the starting lineup, inserting Daniel Jacobsen over Will Berg. The true freshman big man looked a little more comfortable in his second game. Jacobsen had 6 points and 2 rebounds and didn't miss a shot in 14 minutes of action.









Will Berg showed off his rebounding after being held without one against Creighton. This time he grabbed 6 rebounds to go along with 6 points in 18 minutes of action and stayed out of foul trouble.



