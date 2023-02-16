Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today! Interested in driving for Reindeer Shuttle? We are actively seeking both part- and full-time drivers to join our team as we grow strategically. We offer flexible, full, and part-time schedules. For more information apply here. (Joshua Facemyer)

#3 Purdue had no answer for Maryland in the second half, and loses their third straight road game.

A 11-2 free throw disparity in the first half might have been the story with Purdue holding a three-point lead at half, but the Maryland Terrapins found a new gear in the second half, and rocked the #3 team in the country, 68-54.



In the span of six minutes, Maryland showed that their second half comeback against Purdue at Mackey Arena wasn't a fluke. The Terrapins, after narrowly missing the upset at Purdue, used a 19-1 run in 6 minutes to flip a 6 point Purdue lead into a 12 point Terrapin lead.



Maryland did to Purdue what no team has been able to do all season to the former #1 team in the nation. They took the lead, extended it, and then extended it more.

It's Purdue's third straight loss on the road, but the first game of the year where they never had a chance late.



It looked like turnovers would be the familiar issue for Purdue with Purdue turning the ball over on their first two possessions, but it was on the glass that Maryland imposed its will while also forcing Purdue into one of their worst shooting performances of the season.



Jahmir Young led Maryland with 20 points with Hakim Hart adding 13 points as Purdue watches a third straight school storm the court against them on the road.



Zach Edey never got going, scoring 18 points, matching Braden Smith, but the Boilers were 2 of 13 from three while shooting just 44% from the floor as a team.



They only turned the ball over 7 times, but Maryland outrebounded Purdue 35-23.



Maryland was 5 of 11 from three with 10 offensive rebounds to Purdue's 3.







Officiating Discussions Continue

Matt Painter spent a lot of the week talking about official's handling of Zach Edey. His feeling on officials and the conversation is likely not to be changing after Maryland went until the 4:51 mark to get whistled for a foul against #3 Purdue.



Maryland had two fouls to give in the final twenty seconds against Purdue, while Purdue was in the double-bonus. Purdue was called for 10 fouls in the first half while Maryland committed just 6.



Despite being the best team in the nation in free throw differential, the Boilers attempted just 2 free throws while Maryland got to the line 11 times.



Zach Edey had zero free throw attempts in the first half.

Purdue's lost two straight on the road, and it's been no secret what they've struggled to do - take care of the ball.



So Matt Painter couldn't have been thrilled with Purdue's start at Maryland. Zach Edey turned the ball over on both of Purdue's first two possessions.



But Maryland couldn't do what Northwestern and IU had done, turn those turnovers into points.



Braden Smith scored the game's first points, getting into the lane, stopping, and spinning back towards the paint before hitting a floater to give Purdue an early 2-0 lead.



Julian Reese got Maryland on the board in the next possession, with the big man hitting a floater of his own to tie the game.



Fletcher Loyer attacked a hedge off the dribble up top and missed a lay up for Purdue, but Edey was there to clean up the miss and give Purdue a 4-2 lead. Then Edey finally got a shot off in the post, clearing space and going left to get a lay up to fall.



Maryland responded with a 4-0 run of their own. Jahmir Young got out in transition and hit a lay up after Reese got free on a roll for his second basket.



Braden Smith responded for Purdue, hitting a pull up jumper from 18 feet to give Purdue an 8-6 lead into the first media timeout.



But Purdue continues to turn the ball over. This time Smith tried to find Trey Kaufman-Renn with a behind the back pass, but it was behind TKR, and the big man got the ball stripped from him.



Hakim Hart was able to take advantage, driving and drawing a foul on David Jenkins Jr for an And-1. It was Jenkins second foul in just his third minute of action.



Hart made the free throw and Maryland took the 9-8 lead.



Braden Smith got a switch on the perimeter on Purdue's next possession and was able to get cleanly to the hoop, making a reverse lay up to give Purdue the lead back.



Brandon Newman got on the board for Purdue, hitting a catch and shoot two off a curl to extend Purdue's lead to 12-9.



Patrick Emilien would get a lay up out of a pick and roll to cut Purdue's lead to one.



Smith would then find Trey Kaufman-Renn for an open floater out of a pick and roll of their own.



Emilian would draw a foul inside and make two free throws to pull Maryland within 1, 14-13.



Fletcher Loyer would then drive away from a double team, get a screen, and get a difficult lay up to fall baseline to give Purdue the three point lead again.



Ian Martinez would then get an offensive rebound and put back for the Terrapins.



Zach Edey would get deep position and lay in his third basket to put the game at 18-15.



Then Emilien would hit his first three-pointer of the season on a Young pass out to the corner as the shot clock was going down.



The game would be tied at 18.



After a timeout, Braden Smith would steal an in bounds pass and get a lay up for Purdue to take the lead back.



Maryland would go to a zone and would leave Mason Gillis open with the ball and he'd make a long two pointer with his toe just on the line to give Purdue a 22-18 lead with just over four minutes in the half.



Then Jahmir Young and Mason Gillis would exchange two free throws to keep the difference at four.



Zach Edey would make a tough hook shot through contact to extend Purdue's lead to 26-20.



Ian Martinez would miss the front end of a one and one for Maryland, but Young would make two free throws the possession after to cut Purdue's lead to 4.



Smith would respond by breaking a press and getting all the way to the hoop for a lay up.



After Loyer got a defender into the air and not getting a call at one end, Jahmir Young would get Edey to commit his first foul on an And-1 at the rim to cut the deficit to 3 for the Terrapins.



That foul would prove costly because on the next possession, a frustrated Edey would foul after a miss in the post.



Julian Reese would miss both free throws and Purdue would fail to score on their last possession, ending the half with a 28-25 lead.

Braden Smith had 10 points to lead Purdue in the first half, and he got things going for Purdue to start the second.



Smith hit a floater to give Purdue an early 30-25 lead in the second half.



Jahmir Young responded with a floater of his own cut Maryland's deficit back to 3.



Then Smith hit Purdue's first three of the game to give Purdue a 33-27 lead.



Then Purdue's defense started to warm up with three consecutive blocks. Zach Edey finished two straight possessions with a block at the rim, and then Smith came from behind to hit a shot out of bounds.



Maryland would keep the ball and Donald Carey would finish the possession with a step back jumper from the baseline.



Edey would respond with a hook shot and then a lefty lay up off a Braden Smith drive on back to back possessions to take a 37-29 lead and force Maryland to call a timeout.



Jahmir Young would bail out a Maryland possession with a pull up jumper over Mason Gillis to cut Purdue's lead to six.



Edey missed a lefty hook at one end and Gillis was called for a foul going for the rebound. He was whistled for a foul and the team's frustration with the official's calls boiled over with Gillis turning around and swinging his arm forward in frustration. It was enough to earn him a technical foul with 15:20 left in the game.



Turns out, Maryland just needed that to get back into the game. Young made both free throws and then a barrage of lay ups had Terrapin Row in a roar.



Reese hit a lay up and then Carey to tie the game at 37-37.



Then Reese finished over Zach Edey and Matt Painter was forced to call a timeout with Maryland taking their first lead of the second half 39-37.



Brandon Newman briefly put Purdue back in the lead out of the timeout, getting open in the corner, and knocking down Purdue's second three-pointer of the game.



But Donta Scott found Julian Reese inside for an open lay up at the rim, and a tough step back three by Loyer led to a Patrick Emilien dunk at the other end and Maryland extended their lead to 43-40 with under 12 minutes left in the game.



Jahmir Young would extend Maryland's run with a floater to extend the lead to 5.



Newman would get fouled for Purdue on a drive off an in bounds and make one of two free throws.



Then Scott would hit a floater over Gillis, and again Purdue was forced to call a timeout after Hart hit a corner three to give Maryland a 50-41 lead with nine minutes left to play.





Newman would miss a three and Ian Martinez would draw contact, spin around, and make an And-1 lay up. The free throw would give Maryland a 53-41 lead.



Maryland would make their 9th field goals in 11 attempts after forcing a turnover and Purdue would trail 55-41.



For the first time this season, a team came at Purdue and the Boilers didn't appear to have any answers. After an offensive rebound kept a possession alive, Hakim Hart got an open look from three and knocked it down.



Maryland was on a 19-1 run in six minutes. With 6:39, the #3 team in the country was all but ran off the gym at the Xfinity Center in College Park.



It was enough to never let Purdue get within single-digits the rest of the game even as Edey scored late, and Purdue attempted to cut the lead.







Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com