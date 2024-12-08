Quick Wrap | Maryland 78, Purdue 83 | TKR and Smith lead the way

Braden Smith was brilliant, Trey Kaufman-Renn was undeniable, and Purdue got the stops it needed late to pull away from Maryland, 83-78.





Braden Smith broke out of a shooting slump, dominating the game in the second half, scoring 24 points to go with 4 rebounds and 10 assists.





When Purdu eneeded offense in the second half, Kaufman-Renn was there. After struggling in the first half, TKR finished with 21 points on 18 shots as well as grabbing 8 rebounds.









Derik Queen was every bit as advertised, going for a double-double for Maryland, but Purdue's offense was too much for the Terrapins in the second half.





Purdue went into the first half trailing Maryland by five after being out rebounded by 9 in the first half. Maryland's size advantage was even more exagerrated after Purdue's center, Trey Kaufman-Renn, got into quick foul trouble, collecting his second foul less than five minutes into the game.







That allowed Derik Queen to take the stage for the first half. Queen, a 6-10 do everything big man, started the game with a face up mid range jumper over Kaufman-Renn, then showed off his ability to get inside, getting to the hoop in the post and off drives. Queen also flashed an improving perimeter shot, knocking down two threes, his first of the season.







