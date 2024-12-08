Quick Wrap | Maryland 78, Purdue 83 | TKR and Smith lead the way

Braden Smith was brilliant, Trey Kaufman-Renn was undeniable, and Purdue got the stops it needed late to pull away from Maryland, 83-78.
Braden Smith broke out of a shooting slump, dominating the game in the second half, scoring 24 points to go with 4 rebounds and 10 assists.
When Purdu eneeded offense in the second half, Kaufman-Renn was there. After struggling in the first half, TKR finished with 21 points on 18 shots as well as grabbing 8 rebounds.
Derik Queen was every bit as advertised, going for a double-double for Maryland, but Purdue's offense was too much for the Terrapins in the second half.
Purdue went into the first half trailing Maryland by five after being out rebounded by 9 in the first half. Maryland's size advantage was even more exagerrated after Purdue's center, Trey Kaufman-Renn, got into quick foul trouble, collecting his second foul less than five minutes into the game.
That allowed Derik Queen to take the stage for the first half. Queen, a 6-10 do everything big man, started the game with a face up mid range jumper over Kaufman-Renn, then showed off his ability to get inside, getting to the hoop in the post and off drives. Queen also flashed an improving perimeter shot, knocking down two threes, his first of the season.
But a determined Purdue team took the court in the second half. After going 2 of 10 from three in the first half, Braden Smith found Fletcher Loyer for a three on Purdue's second possession. Then Loyer added another three, this time crossing up Queen in isolation and getting the three to fall as the shot clock was winding down.
The next play, Braden Smith blocked a Ja'Kobi Gillespie mid-range shot, and hit a pull up three in transition. The three tied the game for Purdue at forty just a couple minutes into the second half.
Smith wasn't done. After finding Kaufman-Renn for an and one inside, he'd hit another pull up three, giving Purdue a 46-42 lead.
After back to back Queen lay ups, and another costly Purdue turnover, Selton Miguel gave Maryland the lead back with a lay up.
A Deshawn Harris-Smith lay up would push Maryland's lead to 62-57.
Then it was time for Kaufman-Renn to go to work. Kaufman-Renn would score 10 straight points to give Purdue the lead back with under seven to play, 63-62.
Two more Smith pull up threes later, and Purdue would have a 72-67 lead with just over three minutes to play. Then Kaufman-Renn would find Camden Heide in the corner for a three after a succession of passes by Purdue's offense. Heide would splash the three and give Purdue a 75-67 lead.
Purdue would hold form there.
Rebounding | Battle of two halves
Purdue lost the rebound battle by 9 in the first half. Despite shooting similarly on the floor, Maryland's edge on the glass was the difference with Purdue. It had Maryland up five in the first half.
In the second half, Purdue attacked the glass and took a 7 rebound advantage and Purdue ended up winning the game by five.
Add that to Purdue protecting the ball, turning it over just 8 times, and Matt Painter's prophecy was once again correct. When Purdue wins the possession war, it wins the game.