Quick Wrap | Oregon 35, Purdue 0| Shut out at home

(Photo by © Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

For Purdue, last week shined optimism on a program that had been living in the dark the last six weeks. After losing four straight games, Purdue put up a fight, finding points behind back up quarterback, Ryan Browne, and pushed the game to overtime.



This week?



#2 Oregon's first trip as a Big Ten member to Ross-Ade found that bulb and crushed it and the Boilers, 35-0.

It is the sixth straight loss in Ryan Walters second season at Purdue.



It's the first shut out at home for Purdue since 2013 against Ohio State when Purdue lost 56-0.



Most disheartening for Purdue, the game followed the same script most the games have this season. Purdue got behind early, with a secondary that was getting torched, giving up touchdowns on Oregon's first three drives, and their offense couldn't get out of its own way.



On the offensive end, Purdue was with backup QB Ryan Browne for the second straight game while Hudson Card continues to be out with an injury.



While Browne's legs offer another dimension to the Purdue offense, its passing game continued to be a no show.



Despite moving the ball with running backs Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love III, Purdue's passing game never got off the ground. Browne failed to throw for 100 yards while completing less than half his pass attempts. He finished the day 9 of 19 for 93 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.



Reggie Love had 93 yards on 11 carries with Purdue having over 200 rushing yards as a team.



Oregon's Dillon Gabriel had his way with Purdue, going 21-25 for 2 touchdowns and 290 yards through the air.

Oregon had over 400 yards on offense while converting 5 of 9 on third down. Purdue had 301 yards, and had success at times moving the ball over the middle of the field, but penalties and a missed kick kept Purdue off the scoreboard.



Ryan Walters Boilers continue to disappoint as the team is blown out for the fourth time this season. This is the third game where Purdue has failed to score in double digits.

Oregon opening drive

An all too familiar script started the game for Purdue as Oregon rocked Purdue through the air on its first possession. Dillon Gabriel completed three of three passes on Oregon's first possession including a 49 yard bomb to wide receiver Evan Stewart to the Purdue four yard line. Two plays later, Jordan James would finish the drive with an 8 yard drive for an opening drive touchdown.

1st Quarter - Oregon 7, Purdue 0

Purdue opening drive

Purdue's run game was creative to start, with a jet sweep to wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette going for 11 yards on Purdue's second play. Two Ryan Browne QB runs would lead to a third and short, but Browne couldn't find anyone on a third down drop back and would get sacked for an 8 yard loss.

Oregon 2nd drive

Oregon's offense picked up where it left off with Kenyon Sadiq and Justius Lowe catching back to back passes for a first down to start Oregon's second drive. Oregon's running game got the Ducks inside the red zone for the second take drive after a 15 yard run by Noah Whittington. From there it took four plays, and two reviews, before Jordan James pushed a fourth down carry into the end zone for Oregon's second touchdown.

1st Quarter - Oregon 14, Purdue 0

Purdue 2nd Drive

Reggie Love got going for Purdue after an opening drive false start had Purdue in a 1st and 1 to start the drive. Love went for 15 yards and three plays later 16 yards to get into Oregon territory. But Browne was tackled behind the line of scrimmage again, this time losing five yards on a slow developing QB keeper. Purdue couldn't convert on 3rd and 10 and Purdue would punt it to the Oregon 1 yard line.

Oregon 3rd Drive

For a third time, Oregon moved down the field with ease and for the third time a replay was needed to decide if Oregon got into the end zone. This time, the review changed the call on the field and gave Tez Johnson a touchdown on a 12 yard pass where he dragged a Purdue defender with him as he lept for the left pylon. Dillon Gabriel continued to carve up Purdue, completing all five of his pass attempts in the drive including a 39 yard pass to Kenyon Sadiq that set up Oregon's third straight touchdown.

Purdue 3rd Drive

Purdue's third drive looked promising as Browne got going in the air. Browne found De'Nylon Morrissette for 14 yards and then Jaron Tibbs on a roll out right for 8 yards. Browne's legs would then move the chains with a 13 yard scramble and then an 8 yard run had Purdue within scoring range. It'd have to settle on a field goal attempt by freshman Spencer Porath after a third down pass by Browne went just past an open Andrew Sowinski headed to the end zone up the right sideline. Unfortunately, Purdue's tough luck continued as Porath missed his field goal right, keeping Purdue off the scoreboard.

Oregon 4th Drive

Purdue's defense finally slowed down the Ducks. After an early third down conversion, Antonio Stevens was able to break up a third and three pass that got Purdue the ball back.

Purdue 4th Drive

Purdue couldn't capitlize. Instead, a drive dead in three plays had similar motives to blame: offensive penalties, unimaginative play calling, and lack of a working passing game. A 3rd and 17 conversion would come up short when Brown took off for an 11 yard scramble up the middle of the field.

Oregon 5th Drive

Oregon was looking to add another touchdown with the ball near midfield and under two minutes left in the half. After a quick first down, Dillon Gabrial rolled to his left and threw a ball over his receiver's hands. It ended up hitting Kyndrich Breedlove's chest and Breedlove caught his third interception of the season, giving Purdue the ball back near its own 30 yard line with just under a minute in the first half.

Purdue 5th Drive

A second down carry for Devin Mockobee for 20 yards gave Purdue life after leaping a defender and carrying another to midfield, but it would be short lived. Purdue's Ryan Browne would found Max Klare late towards the sideline. The tight end would catch the ball, make a football move, and then have the ball swiped out of his hand. Ore Savage would recover the fumble just before the sideline.

Oregon 6th Drive

With half a minute remaining and ball at midfield, Oregon wanted to add more points to its demanidng lead on first down. Will Heldt ended the drive before it started, sacking Gabriel and convincing the Ducks to run out the clock and go into half up 21-0.

2nd Half - Oregon 21, Purdue 0

Purdue 1st Drive 2nd Half

Devin Mockobee burst for another big gain, taking a pass and going 18 yards for a first down to start the second half. But once again, Purdue can't get out of its own way. Two separate false starts led to a second and third for long. After not convering, Purdue decided to go for it on 4th and 11 from the Oregon 40. Browne completed a short pass but Klare was tackled before the marker and Purdue would surrender the ball to the Ducks.

Oregon 1st Drive 2nd Half

Dillon Gabriel would find Evan Stewart for 20 yards on 3rd and 9 to move the sticks for Oregon. But Oregon would miss its first kick of the game after failing to convert on third down and Purdue would get the ball back near their thirty yard line.

Purdue 2nd Drive 2nd Half

Early running success led to another fourth and long attempt by Purdue. Reggie Love III ran for two first downs before a fourth and 10 pass to Tibbs downfield bounced incomplete and Purdue would hand the ball over on downs on the Oregon side of field for its second straight possession.

Oregon 2nd Drive 2nd Half

Purdue's defense had put up a decent fight the last few possessions, but again, the faltered late after a Purdue offense failed to keep possession of the ball. Gabriel ended the touchdown drive by firing to his running back Noah Whittington who made a spectacular catch over good coverage by Yanni Karlaftis. The play was again reviewed, but the 8 yard completion stood and so did Oregon's fourth touchdown.

2nd Half - Oregon 28, Purdue 0

Purdue 3rd Drive

Purdue's three and out drive finishes with Browne running for his life, missing an open Mockobee underneath, and throwing the ball away before Purdue punted.

Oregon 3rd Drive 2nd half

With the game all but decided, the Ducks went to the ground to run out clock in the fourth quarter. It ended with a 12 yard rushing touchdown by Jay Harris.

4th Quarter - Oregon 35, Purdue 0