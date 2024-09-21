Quick Wrap - Purdue 21, Oregon State 38 | Air Fail in Corvallis

(Photo by © Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Despite 168 yards on the ground from Devin Mockobee, Purdue's defense gave up even more on the ground and Purdue falls to Oregon State 38-21.



It's Purdue's second loss in a row after a program worse loss to Notre Dame the week prior.



Much like the game at Ross-Ade last week, Purdue's defense couldn't stop a perimeter oriented run game.



Oregon State's running back and quarterback had a field day on the ground. Jam Griffin had 137 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Gevani McCoy added 66 yards.



The game started off with both teams commiting miscues early. The Beavers missed a fourth down conversion that gave Purdue the ball near the red zone, but Purdue couldn't make anything of it after getting inside the twenty yard line before fumbling a hand off that gave Oregon State the ball back.



If Purdue was hoping to turn things around, it didn't get any help early on when Card's first pass attempt was tipped in the flat before hitting off Reggie Love's cleats and into Oregon State's Zakaih Saez's hands and returned for the first touchdown of the day.



It was all Oregon State from there as Purdue's passing game continued to be non-existent despite a first half touchdown pass from Hudson Card to Max Klare for 33 yards.



Oregone State would respond by taking a 24-7 lead in the second half.



Purdue's offense would ignite in the fourth quarter behind the legs of Devin Mockobee who had one of his better games in his career. Reggie Love II was also effective on the ground, but Card failed to get anything going through the air that wasn't directed at his tight end Klare.



Card was just 6 of 14 going into the last possession of the game when Purdue had just under two minutes remaining while trailing 38-21. Card would finish the game at 7 of 17 for 56 yards and one touchdown and one interception.



Purdue was outgained 445 to 319 yards while both teams combined for 160 yards through the air.



Purdue is now 1-2 on the season.





Oregon State opening drive

After being hammered on the ground by Notre Dame all game last week, Purdue's defense responded on its first possession by stuffing three straight runs. With fourth and one, Oregon State decided to go for it despite having the ball near its own thirty. Oregon State attempted to catch Purdue biting on a fourth hand off, but instead the play action pass went wide right and Purdue would get the ball at the Oregon State 28 yard line for its first possession.

Purdue opening drive

Purdue's running game on the other hand started strong with Devin Mockobee going for a first down on the first play from scrimmage, and then seven yards on his second carry. Then Oregon State was able to slow down Mockobee on second down.



Hudson Card would then attempt to keep on a zone read on third down, but miscommunication between Card and Mockobee led to a Purdue miscue and fumble. Purdue would lose the ball in the red zone and Oregon State would start its second possession on its own 11.

Oregon State second possession

Jam Griffin would push the drive with a 9 yard run after an opening 10 yard scramble by quarterback Gevani McCoy to start the series. A broken up pass and a run stuff by Purdue would put Oregon State in a third and long at its own 35 yard line. Kydran Jenkins, former rush edge, would then sack McCoy on third down to force a second straight stop on defense.

Purdue second possession

On Purdue's first play, Hudson Card would attempt to throw it into the towards Reggie Love, but in hijinks you wouldn't believe in a sports movie, the ball was deflected, careened off the foot of Love, and then into the hands of Oregon State's Zakaih Saez who returned it for a touchdown to give the Beavers an early 7-0 lead.

Oregon State 7, Purdue 0 - 1st Quarter

Third Purdue possession

Purdue's throwing game continues to struggle as Card was unable to connect with Jaron Tibbs on third and medium. Card rolled left and fired a ball that hit Tibbs hands, but it went off Tibbs hands and Purdue would go three and out and punt the ball back to the Beavers.

Oregon State third possession

A pair of penalties defined the start of this drive with Oregon State guilty of a hold on first down, putting them back at 1st and 20. Staring at a 2nd and 17, McCoy underthrew his receiver in the middle of the field causing Jeremiah Noga to hold up to try and make a play on the ball. Joseph Jefferson II never saw the ball and bumped into Noga, drawing a pass interference penalty that moved the chains for Oregon State and got them near midfield.



Oregon State got into scoring terriroy with a speed option left, with Anthony Hankerson taking a pitch from McCoy and making a Purdue defender miss on his way to gaining 19 yards.



Purdue nearly had Oregon State when McCoy stepped back and took a shot from Will Heldt as he threw the ball toa. covered defender, but Noga wrestled the ball out of the air and held on after a big hit from Dillon Thieneman.



The Beavers would be set up for first and goal at the nine yard line.



It would take three plays, but Oregon State would capitalize on a run up the middle by Tankerson for a one yard touchdown to go up two touchdowns.

Oregon State 14, Purdue 0 - 2nd Quarter

Purdue 4th possession

Purdue's. offense started off with its best play from scrimmage, a hand off sweep to the right for Mockobee who took it up the sideline 28 yards to just past midfield. Mockobee wasn't done, taking a second down carry 13 yards for Purdue's second first down of the drive.



Not to be outdone, Reggie Love, Purdue's second running back, picked up a key first down on a second effort when he came down on a body instead of the ground and jumped forward enough to move the sticks. Then Love would carry it nine yards to get near the ten yard line before a Mockobee carry would be reviewed and have him down two yards short to set up a fourth and short.



Purdue's day would continue to get worse as Reggie Love was stuffed on a toss to the right. Purdue would give the ball back on possession on the Oregon State 12 yard line.







Oregon State 4th possession

Purdue's defense would respond, stopping a run on first down and then Kydran Jenkins tackling for a loss on a hand off on second down. An incomplete pass on third down would lead to a punt that Dillon Thieneman would return 20 yards to the Oregon State 47 yard line.

Purdue 5th possession

Purdue's first play was its first shot down field looked like it was going to be its third turnover when Card's long pass was brought down by Beavers cornerback Skyler Thomas, but a flag was thrown and Thomas was called for a defensive pass interference after pushing off on LeLand Smith.

Card's next deep shot would find its mark, hitting his favorite target, tight end Max Klare, up the right sideline. Klare beat his man by two steps and Card planted the ball in his hands at the end zone and Purdue's first touchdown would be a 32 yard reception.

Oregon State 5th possession

Oregon State would burn Purdue with a speed option again, this time with McCoy keeping it for 19 yards and getting into Purdue territory. Another first down run by the Beavers would push Oregon State into scoring territory. On third and 8, Kydran Jenkins came up with his second sack, setting up a 4th and 15 and forcing the Beavers to attempt a long field goal attempt.



But Everett Hayes kick was pulled just a little and it hit off the left field goal pole and missing.

Purdue 6th possession

But Purdue couldn't make anything of its sixth possession. A wr screen was blown up on the first play, a decent Mockobee run set up a short third down, but Card missed Klare left on the sidelines and Purdue would have to punt.

Oregon State 6th possession

Oregon State ended up with the ball inside its own ten after a holding call on the fair catch. The Beavers ran three straight times with just over two minutes and just moved the chains on a third down run, but in bad field positioning, the Beavers looked content to run the clock until McCoy found Darrius Clemons for 15 yards up the middle of the field. Then the Beavers hurried to the line and McCoy found Trent Walker for 34 yards into Purdue territory at the 30.



Beavers were able to push the ball to the 11 on third down with 7 seconds left in the half.



Hayes would convert the 29 yard field goal and give Oregon State a 17-7 lead going into half.

Oregon State 17, Purdue 7 - 2nd quarter

Purdue opening drive 2nd half

Purdue's second half continued with it shooting itself in the foot. Gus Hartwig snapped the first play early, forcing Reggie Love to jump on the loose ball and then Purdue was called for a holding penalty on second down, but Oregon State declined to keep Purdue in a third in long. Card scrambled on third down but was tripped up and couldn't get to the line to gain.

Oregon State first possession of 2nd half

After a review kept the ball in Oregon State's possession after a near punt return fumble, the Beavers came out with an end around for 19 yards by Zachary Card. Another speed option would give Oregon State another first down on a run to the left for 10 yards that put the Beavers on the Purdue 32 yard line.



Oregon State looked like they were gonna roll to the end zone again, but Jefferson II tackled Jam Griffin for a six yard loss to set up second and goal from the 16. Oregon State would then be stopped at the three and decide to go for it on fourth down.



But Kyndrich Breedlove broke up a crossing route and would give Purdue the ball back at the 3 yard line.

Purdue 2nd possession of 2nd half

Hudson Card nearly took all 97 yards with the first play, play faking and going deep to speedster Leland Smith, but Smith just couldn't come up with it and Purdue would once again go out in three plays and punt the ball back to Oregone State.

Oregon State 2nd possession of 2nd half

Purdue's defense looked to have Oregon State in a third down and stopped, but they lost contain and McCoy was able to scramble for the first down and 18 yards to set itself back into Purdue territory at the 28. The next play, Zachary Card would beat Purdue to the edges on a jet sweep where he'd go into the end zone untouched.

Oregon State 24-7 - 3rd Quarter

Purdue 3rd possession

Devin Mockobee continued to be the lone bright spot for Purdue's offense. Mockobee's 26 yard run set Purdue up across midfield and then Card found Klare for another big completion to his tight end Klare for 22 yards. Reggie Love then went 22 yards to the two yard line and punched it in the next play to give Purdue its second touchdown.

Oregon State 24, Purdue 14 - 4th Quarter

Oregon State 3rd possession of 2nd half

Another possession, another speed option gutting Purdue for big yards. This time McCoy gained 18 yards, electing to keep the ball before getting knocked out of bounds near midfield by Dillon Thieneman.



But Purdue's defense wouldn't be done giving up big runs. Jam Griffin, Beavers running back, cut one outside left and beat Purdue to the edge going for 33 yards to the Purdue 14 yard line.

Griffin would polish off the drive with a 14 yard run to the right, breaking a tackle and beating Purdue to the end zone.

Oregon State 31, Purdue 14 - 4th Quarter

Purdue 4th possession of 2nd half

Purdue's offense continued to show some fight late in the fourth. Despite a penalty helped set up a 3rd and 26, Card was able to scramble the entire way to pick up the first down. Then Mockobee would continue his big night by breaking a huge run up the right for 63 yards where he'd be knocked out at the two yard line.



Mockobee would need two more tries to get into the end zone for the third touchdown of the game for Purdue.

Oregone State 31, Purdue 21 - 4th Quarter

Oregon State 4th possession of 2nd half