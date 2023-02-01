The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette's own Reindeer Shuttle. Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today! Interested in driving for Reindeer Shuttle? We are actively seeking both part- and full-time drivers to join our team as we grow strategically. We offer flexible, full, and part-time schedules. For more information apply here.

Behind a record-setting night by Mason Gillis, Purdue beats Penn State for the second time this season.

Mason Gillis was feeling it. Off the bench, the power forward made an early three after subbing into the game, and then another, and another. All told, Mason Gillis would hit 9 three-pointers, setting a Purdue record for most made threes by a Boilermaker in Mackey Arena, and propelling Purdue to an 80-60 victory.



To add a little extra special to Gillis's performance, one of those Boilermakers that held the record at 8, Robbie Hummel, was calling the game.



Mason Gillis's hot first half earned him the start in the second half and it didn't take him long to keep his hot streak going. Gillis finished the game shooting 9 of 12 from three and had 29 points in the game. Both of those are career highs for Gillis.



Purdue jumped on Penn State early with Zach Edey controlling the offensive glass and dominating second chance points. Purdue had 12 second chance points to just 2 for Penn State. Zach Edey finished the game with an efficient 18 points and 13 rebounds in just 28 minutes of action.



Purdue out rebounded Penn State 38-19.



But the night belonged to Gillis who helped spark Purdue's best shooting night of the season. Purdue was 14 of 31 for three for the game.

Henn and Haw

Penn State had a lot of time to think about Purdue's victory over them at the Palestra. Braden Smith was able to carve them up in the pick and roll and Edey went off for 30 points.



Micah Shrewsberry decided the best to combat that was to go zone and it worked early, stopping Purdue on their first possession by forcing a difficult last second three pointer from Fletcher Loyer.



Another recent change for Shrewsberry was to move senior Michael Henn into the lineup. Henn's ability to stretch the floor paid off on the first possession, giving Penn State the 3 point lead after knocking down a corner 3.



Purdue's first basket came on a pair of offensive rebounds. Zach Edey grabbed the first and the ball moved around before finding Ethan Morton inside. Morton missed his shot, but Furst was there to get the rebound and put back for Purdue's first points.

Seth Lundy got free on a cut to the hoop and slammed in Penn State's second field goal to give the Nittany Lions a 5-2 lead.



Edey's first post touch ended in his first basket as he pivoted to a lay up to cut Purdue's deficit to 1.



His put back on a Furst missed three gave Purdue it's first lead, 6-5.



But Henn's ability to stretch the floor continued to give Edey issues at the other end. Henn hit his second three to push Penn State in front 8-6.



Ethan Morton responded off a Braden Smith kick out pass to give Purdue the 9-8 lead with a three-pointer with 14:30 left in the half.



Henn would bail out a Penn State possession with his third three of the game and Penn State would go back up 11-9.



Edey would tie the game with a finish and foul inside around the 14 minutes mark. He'd miss the free throw.



Smith would then find Mason Gillis open in the corner for three after Lundy missed a similar look for Penn State. Purdue took the 14-11 lead.



Jalen Pickett would respond with a difficult fade away jumper off the dribble for Penn State.



Gillis would knock down his third look at three after Edey drew a foul on a miss to give Purdue the 17-13 lead.



Smith's first bucket was a drive and lay up off the pick and roll to give Purdue a 19-13 lead.



Edey continued to dominate the offensive glass, with his 4th offensive rebound in the first ten minutes, his put back attempt gave Purdue a 21-13 lead. Edey had 7 rebounds overall in the first 10 minutes of action.

Fletcher Loyer would hit a tough floater off a drive to give Purdue a 10 point lead.



Henn would be the first player into double-figures, as many predicted, with a lay up to push the game to 23-15.



Gillis, not to be outdone, knocked down his third three-pointer of the game from the top of the key and Purdue would take the 26-15 lead into the under 8 media timeout.



David Jenkins Jr. got to the foul line, driving left, faking a pass, and then drawing contact. His first free throw went long, but his second fell and Purdue took the 12 point lead.



Seth Lundy's first three was a miracle shot with time expiring and Morton all over him.



Mason Gillis immediately responded with his fourth three-pointer of the game, giving Purdue 30 to Penn State's 18.



Lundy was able to steal a rebound from Gillis off his own miss and finish with a lay up at the rim to cut the lead back to ten.



Braden Smith was able to anticipate a cross court pass, deflecting it forward, containing it and then finishing in transition to push Purdue's lead to 12.



Andrew Funk responded with a nice cut and lay up for Penn State to bring the game to 32-22.



Lundy would hit a tough fall away over Caleb Furst to cut the game back to single digits.



A Zach Edey triple team would get Fletcher Loyer open for his first three of the game, putting Purdue up 35-24.



Pickett would answer with a difficult pull up after navigating into the heart of Purdue's defense.



Myles Dread's three hung up on the rim a second before falling in to cut Purdue's lead to 35-29 with just under a minute to play in the first half.



A flurry of fouls to give and one strange shot clock reversal at the end of the half would have the game stand at 35-29, Purdue, to go into half time.



The Mason Gillis Game