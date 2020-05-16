Radio Saturday Chat: Purdue's most surprising sports moments
The most surprising moments in Purdue sports history? @TomDienhart1 and @AlanKarpick pick their top five with a fair amount of hedging. Interestingly not much crossover on their lists. And yes @Ryan_Cline13 makes our list, but what moment? https://t.co/o2GMAORAOZ pic.twitter.com/IygoesDXKZ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 16, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.