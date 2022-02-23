The pain on T.J. Sheffield's face was visible.

The Purdue wideout had just made a touchdown catch in the Music City Bowl but paid a heavy price by injuring an ankle. His day in Nashville vs. Tennessee was finished. In fact, Sheffield won't be on the field when Purdue starts spring drills on Monday, February 28, having undergone surgery for an injury that was similar to what David Blough suffered in 2017 vs. Illinois.



Sheffield will be just one of four wideouts who won't take part in spring drills, as Broc Thompson, Mershawn Rice and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen also will be held out as they recover from injury. And how much time will Milton Wright spend on the field as he works to become academically eligible?

Bottom line: No position on the team will be impacted more this spring by missing personnel than the wideout slot. Cornerback is right behind, as the position will be without Cory Trice, Jamari Brown and Kansas State transfer Tee Denson.



What's it mean at receiver? There will be ample opportunity for wideouts like Deion Burks, Preston Terrell, Collin Sullivan and early enrollee Zion Steptoe to impress. And transfers Tyrone Tracy (Iowa) and Elijah Canion (Auburn) also will get plenty of reps to get up to speed for a position that has said "good-bye" to David Bell and Jackson Anthrop.

Young corners Brandon Calloway and Rickey Smith should get extended auditions. And Indiana transfer Reese Taylor will have a chance to impress enough to perhaps earn a starting spot for a position that has seen Dedrick Mackey depart.



Here is a look at key Purdue players expected to miss spring football due to injury-recovery.

