When Raheem Mostert came out for the Purdue track team his junior year in West Lafayette, his elite raw talent was quickly apparent, albeit unrefined.

It wasn't such an acute flaw that it would prevent the football player from a dominant run during his side gig for Purdue, but he did start slow, slow being a relative term for a sprinter with elite ability. He'd start slow — again, relatively speaking — but once a race opened up, Mostert more often than not simply passed everyone.

Purdue's track and field coaches worked specifically to smooth out the rough edges in Mostert's technique coming out of the blocks, to get him into full stride faster.

In a sense, it was a microcosm of Mostert's career to come, a career that will put him on one of sports' biggest stages this weekend, amidst the sudden stardom he's found for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. The Niners meet the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

Mostert's story has been well covered. The Niners are his seventh team. The Eagles, Ravens, Dolphins, Jets, Bears and Browns cut him prior to him landing in the Bay Arena in 2016.

Once opportunity arose, though, he raw away with it.

Two weeks ago, a career special-teamer who'd only this year gotten a substantive opportunity from scrimmage posted one of the greatest performances in NFL playoff history, totaling 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Packers in the NFC title game.

The opportunity had finally come for an athlete of blistering speed but conditioned by circumstance and his own demeanor for patience and persistence, both of which have served him well.

Purdue track and field coach Norbert Elliott remembers Mostert joining his track and field program his junior year, on loan from a football program that had yet to weaponize him beyond his elite return skills.

"He basically wanted to have some worth, to feel some collegiate self-worth," said Elliott, who coached Purdue's sprinters at the time and is now the Boilermakers' head coach. "... He wanted to contribute, wanted to be involved in some sort of success for the university."

Mostert was so naturally gifted in track and field that he stood out from the moment he joined Purdue's team. In 2014, he stepped off the football field and onto the track and won the Big Ten's 60- and 200-meter indoor titles and its 100- and 200-meter outdoor titles right away. His junior year, he ran the equivalent of a 10.1 in the 100, with the range of Olympic-level.

Football was more of a process.

When Lance Jenkins and his coaching staff took control at Florida's New Smyrna Beach High School, on the opposite coast of the one where Mostert has now found his place in the sport, they did so hoping to build a strong defense first. Taking over the spring prior to Mostert's senior year, they lined him up at safety.

It lasted only a couple games.

"We only played him at safety the first few games," Jenkins remembers. "It was a waste. We were wearing him out on defense and not allowing him to excel on offense."

So they moved him to a Swiss Army Knife role, to get the ball in his hands however they could each week.

After the season, Jenkins reached out to Purdue's staff to check on another player and Mostert's name came up. A few days later, Danny Hope and his offensive coordinator, Gary Nord, visited New Smyrna Beach, watched Mostert in the weight room, and gave him his first major offer, which was ultimately accepted.