Ranked for first time in 14 years, Purdue looks to build on success

For Purdue, this week is all about handling success.

The program is coming off an epic 24-7 win at No.2 Iowa that made it the toast of the nation. The victory helped the Boilermakers enter the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007, earning a No. 25 ranking. Now, Purdue (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) welcomes Wisconsin to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff looking to keep the mojo going vs. a Badger program Purdue hasn't beaten in 18 years.

"We've been in the situation before off the big win and came back and didn't find a way to win the next game," said Brohm. "So, we've got to make sure that we have the same hunger and fuel that we've had before and work on the small things."

Back in 2018, Purdue knocked off No. 2 Ohio State and Urban Meyer in Ross-Ade Stadium, creating shock waves across the nation with the big victory. But, the next week, the Boilermakers lost at Michigan State vs. an unranked Spartan team.



As it prepped for Wisconsin all week, Purdue was showered with awards and attention. Brohm was named national coach of the week by The Dodd Trophy, and Purdue was named the national team of the week by the Cheez-It Bowl, among other plaudits. Again, it was similar to the notoriety Purdue got in 2018 win vs. the Buckeyes.



"There's a lot of similar similarities," said Brohm. "Sometimes when you win a really good game, it means a lot to your players and your coaches. It means a lot to the school. It puts the Purdue brand and name out there and that's what you want.

"We pride ourselves here on trying to convince a couple of difference-makers across the country to come here and showcase what they're all about. And we work hard to make sure that we can get that done for them. I think to a certain degree, we have. There's been a lot of really special players come through here in the last few years and we want to continue to allow people to understand that with our schedule, the tremendous school we have, the resources that we have beyond school when you graduate, and then you throw on top of it the football aspect, there's a lot to sell here."

