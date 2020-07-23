A team usually is only as good as its quarterback. That’s why it’s important to look at the signal-callers Purdue will face in 2020 as it aspires to rebound from a 4-8 season.

The configuration of the Boilermakers' schedule could change, as the league builds a 2020 slate for its members built around 10 conference games in the wake of navigating a pandemic that threatens the season.



All six Big Ten West foes will be on Purdue's schedule, along with four cross-division foes. For this exercise, we will include the three previously scheduled Big Ten East opponents on the Boilers' 2020 schedule. One more East foe must be added to Purdue's menu. Stay tuned.