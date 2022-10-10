Purdue will be without some key personnel on Saturday when Nebraska visits.

• Running back Dylan Downing has a foot injury and is expected to be out for an extended stretch. Purdue's No. 1 back, the Carmel, Ind., native is No. 2 on the team in rushing with 249 yards and his four TDs are tied for the team lead. The redshirt sophomore walk-on also has made eight catches.

King Doerue, who was the starter the first two games, isn't expected back from a calf injury that has kept him out the last four games. Without Downing and Doerue, Devin Mockobee, Kobe Lewis and Tyrone Tracy will comprise the backfield.

• Offensive tackle Daniel Johnson is out for the season with a knee injury. He started the Florida Atlantic and Minnesota games at right tackle before missing last week's game at Maryland. Johnson was starting for Cam Craig, who has been lost for the year with a back injury.

Against the Terrapins, Eric Miller moved from left to right tackle, with Mahamane Moussa starting at left tackle.

• Linebacker O.C. Brothers missed last week's game with a knee issue and is expected to be out again on Saturday. He started the first five games before missing last week. Clyde Washington again will help fill the void.



•Receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen should see more time this week. He played one snap last week as he comes back from a knee issue that had kept him out all season.

• Defensive tackle Tristan Cox has been moved to tight end. He arrived on campus as a linebacker. It's hoped he can help as a blocker.



• Defensive lineman D.J. Washington has moved back to the offensive line, where he played his first four years before moving to the d-line in 2021.