RB Ja'Quez Cross is in the portal

Purdue running back Ja'Quez Cross is in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

Cross played in three games as a true freshman in 2021, running 13 times for 27 yards. He also caught a pass for six yards, playing in three games as a Boilermaker.



The 5-10, 180-pound Cross, a two-star Rivals.com prospect, had worked his way up the depth chart quickly due to injuries to others and transfers. He started the Illinois game, running seven times for 12 yards. After the Minnesota game the next week on Oct. 2, Cross left the program and returned to his home in Fordyce, Ark., and never returned to West Lafayette.



Purdue still has fifth-year senior Zander Horvath and junior King Doerue as its top two backs. Sampson James, an transfer from Indiana, will be eligible next season. Purdue has a commitment from Kentrell Marks in the Class of 2022.

