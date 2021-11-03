RB Kenneth Walker one of many key portal additions fueling Spartans
Stop Kenneth Walker.
That's the goal for Purdue's defense this Saturday when No. 5 Michigan State visits West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers may have to be content with just containing the star Spartan running back, who leads the nation in rushing yards per game (149.3) and has emerged as perhaps the top Heisman contender.
