Purdue true freshman running back Tirek Murphy has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 5-10, 215-pound Middle Village, N.Y., native was rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals in the Class of 2020. Murphy was the lone running back in Purdue's 2020 class.

Murphy didn’t play a snap at Purdue and opted out before the end of 2020.



Murphy was arrested in October by Purdue police on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana the Saturday morning before the Boilermakers’ season-opener vs. Iowa on October 24.

Purdue's top running backs in 2021 will be senior Zander Horvath and junior King Doerue. Sophomore D'Joun Hewitt opted out before the 2020 season ended. It's unknown if he will return.



Purdue signed Ja'Quez Cross in the Class of 2021 and will welcome redshirt freshman UNLV transfer Dylan Downing.



The Boilermakers could add another running back during the second signing period in February, or via the portal.



Murphy is the fifth Purdue player to enter the portal this offseason. Wideouts Amad Anderson, Jr. and Jared Sparks, along with fullback Alfred Armour and cornerback Geovonte Howard, all have entered the portal. Anderson has signed with Temple.

