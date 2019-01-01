Reaction: Tyler Trent's passing
After his battle with cancer and kinship with Purdue football had become national stories through this college football season, news of Tyler Trent's passing Tuesday night drew a wide-spread response.
Rest In Peace to my friend, my captain, my brother, my hero. You inspired us all by the way you lived. I love you, and I can’t wait to see you again. Forever #TylerStrong. pic.twitter.com/pAJAdtL6v8— David Blough (@david_blough10) January 2, 2019
It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent. We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life May have been short, but his legacy with be forever. pic.twitter.com/rONp00YoeK— Purdue Cancer Center (@PUCancerCenter) January 2, 2019
I promised Tyler Trent we'd save him a chair on our set. We'll honor that promise at the close of the show tonight.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 2, 2019
Let your legacy be ever living in the hearts and minds of all those who were blessed enough to experience your fight and perseverance!#TYLERSTRONG#LivingLegends#PurdueLegend#TheCaptain— Coach Shephard (@CoachShephard) January 2, 2019
Thank you, @theTylerTrent— Purdue Alumni (@PurdueAlumni) January 2, 2019
for touching our hearts
for changing our lives
for uniting our Purdue community.
If you would like to help #HammerDownCancer, the @PUCancerCenter has set up the TylerTrent Cancer Research Endowment: https://t.co/56IIz3cfwC#TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/ypcTASaOmB
First and foremost, we offer our condolences to Tyler's family and friends. While there are no words to ease the hurt at times like this, we hope some comfort can be found in knowing what an inspiration Tyler is to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) January 2, 2019
The entire Purdue Athletics family has been touched by his courageous battle, positive spirit and unwavering faith. Tyler was the embodiment of a true Boilermaker who will live on in each of us. We will forever be #TylerStrong— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) January 2, 2019
God Bless @theTylerTrent and his family...RIP...your impact will live on-— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 2, 2019
The warm emotions of calling a Rose Bowl... and then to hear news of Tyler Trent’s passing. Thank you, Tyler and the Trent family for giving millions the gift of your bravery and relentless spirit. I will never forget you or that magical night in West Lafayette. Be at peace.— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) January 2, 2019
“Until I’m actually dead, I’m still Living” - Tyler Trent♥️— Ja’Whaun Bentley (@NVBentley33) January 2, 2019
Rest in Paradise, Forever in my Heart pic.twitter.com/cg30SblTXQ— Ja’Whaun Bentley (@NVBentley33) January 2, 2019
I am so thankful for the hope and strength tyler gave me throughout the season. I am His determination for purdue gave everyone hope. I am just so thankful for Tyler for gaving us all his strength to help the team play better this year you will never be forgotten T2 #RIP ❤️🙏🏾— Speedy🏎 Wright™ (@Tlove_6) January 2, 2019
Rest easy brother. We are all forever #TylerStrong— Yung_Julian (@AnthropJackson) January 2, 2019
My captain forever. God bless you Tyler, thank you for making an impact on my life as well as many others. You truly are the definition of strong, We love you. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/KZn2HYzemi— Payne Durham (@pdurham22) January 2, 2019
Forever our captain .......you are the definition of STRONG 🕊#Rip #TylerTrent pic.twitter.com/XaeZHM4HRU— Anthony Watts (@Yst_Awatts) January 2, 2019
Rest In Peace Tyler. You have been an inspiration to so many and will continue to be for many years to come. You inspired this team and will continue to be a part of the Purdue family forever. We love you. #RIPTyler #TylerStrong— Viktor Beach (@viktorbeach) January 2, 2019
Cancer truly does suck. Heaven has gained another angel today. Thank you Tyler for what you did for our university and inspiring us all. #boilerup #wingsearned— Brandon Brantley (@coachbbrantley) January 2, 2019
Rest Easy Young King! Forever touched by your courage and fight! #Forever #TylerStrong— Vincent M Edwards (@_evlewt) January 2, 2019
Our captain is at peace. Let’s be clear @theTylerTrent didn’t lose his fight to cancer. He kicked the living shit out of cancers ass!!!— Eron Hodges (@EronHodges) January 2, 2019
Rest easy @theTylerTrent. You helped make the world a little better for us all. #BoilerUp— Sharon Versyp (@CoachVersyp) January 2, 2019
RIP to a hero and true inspiration. Hopefully we can all learn to live more like Tyler Trent 🚂 #TylerStrong— Eric Miller (@_ericmiller43) January 2, 2019
Rest peacefully, Tyler Trent.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 2, 2019
Thank you for being courageous in your fight and an inspiration to us all. https://t.co/m51ie2TpDu
RIP to Purdue LEGEND Tyler Trent, Rest easy #TrueBoilermaker 🚂— George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) January 2, 2019
Rest in peace Tyler Trent, you have fought the good fight a thousand times over. The world is a better place because of you, and those you impacted will never forget you. #TylerStrong— Danny Anthrop (@DannyAnthrop) January 2, 2019
Deepest sympathy to @Kat9798 and @TonyTrent10
.@theTylerTrent was among the biggest, strongest & wisest people you could ever meet. He reminded us what being good is all about. I’m convinced Tyler was touched by our Lord & guided home every step of the way. Janet & I send our love to the Trent family & remain here for them.— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 2, 2019
Rest easy Tyler, you became a huge inspiration to so many people and taught me to never take anything for granted! Will forever be a Purdue legend and be in our hearts ❤️#TylerStrong— Wheels (@_AaronWheeler_) January 2, 2019