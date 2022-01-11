 Big Ten football | 2022 way too early | power poll
Ready or not: Way-too-early 2022 Big Ten football power poll

There is still time to hop on Mel Tucker's bandwagon.
The 2021 season is officially in the books. You know what that means: Way-too-early projections.

Without further ado ... the first 2022 Big Ten power poll.

1. Ohio State: C.J. Stroud is back. Did I mention C.J. Stroud is back? Oh, and the arrival of new DC Jim Knowles is big, too.

2. Michigan: Will Jim Harbaugh be back? Will he bolt? Either way, the Wolverines are poised for more greatness.

3. Michigan State: Why is Mel Tucker being paid $9.5 million per year? Because he's worth every damn cent of it.

4. Wisconsin: Pick out your fanciest oversized gray sweatshirt and celebrate another Big Ten West title. Pass me a Rhinelander.

5. Penn State: QB Sean Clifford is back, but this offense is sending out an S.O.S. PSU did not produce a 100-yard rusher in a game for the first time since 1978.

6. Purdue: Two words---1. Aidan 2. O'Connell.

7. Iowa: Still trying to figure out how this team won 10 games with that offense. Can anyone help me?

8. Minnesota: A 35-23 record and three bowl wins in five seasons. Any questions about P.J. Fleck? Didn't think so.

9. Maryland: Could the Pinstripe Bowl win be the start of something? Magic Eight Ball says: "Concentrate and ask again."

10. Northwestern: It's an even-numbered year. So, you know what that means. See you in Indy?

11. Nebraska: New year, new quarterback ... new results? Bowl drought has reached five agonizing seasons. Can't believe I just typed that.

12. Rutgers: Did that Gator Bowl really count? Who cares? It's a good starting point for 2022.

13. Illinois: Will 2022 produce the Illini's first winning season since ... 2011, when Ronald Andrew Zook was the coach?

14. Indiana: Meet the Big Ten's reclamation project. The scene is set for a rousing revival. Will it happen? Cue "Eye of the Tiger."

