Aidan O’Connell is in a select fraternity of married college quarterbacks.

The Purdue sixth-year signal-caller got hitched last weekend to former Boilermaker volleyball player Jael Johnson. Then, it was back to West Lafayette for O’Connell, who left his doting wife to sweat with teammates at training camp this week. How many other college signal-callers are married?

"I was thinking about that today," said O'Connell. "I know one that plays with a ring, I think his name's Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State. There's got to be somebody out west or something."

The O'Connell's honeymoon? It’ll have to wait.

“We're doing the honeymoon after the season,” said O’Connell. “We're gonna go to Belize, actually.”

While Belize can wait, the 2022 season beacons for O’Connell and Purdue. And, there is much anticipation for a quarterback and program coming off a nine-win season.