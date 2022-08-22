Recruit Results Roundup: Week 1

Purdue commitment Jaron Tibbs (GoldandBlack.com)

A look at some of Purdue's 2023 commitments' weekend results ...

Week 1: North Central lost 34-0 to Fishers.

Week 1: In a 43-35 loss to Noblesville, Burhenn caught five passes for 87 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and carried twice for 14 yards.

Week 1: Carmel fell 17-7 at home to the Brohma mater, Louisville Trinity. Berglund did not record any statistics.

Week 1: Carmel fell 17-7 at home to the Brohma mater, Louisville Trinity. Heldt recorded nine tackles, including a sack, as well as a pass breakup.

Week 1: Tibbs caught two passes for 24 yards and drew one pass interference flag in Cathedral's 43-12 win at Lafayette Jeff.

Thieneman strained the MCL in his knee prior to the season and is sidelined indefinitely. He did not require surgery, but will miss a portion of his senior season.

Week 1: St. X beat Owensboro 28-14. Carter recorded nine tackles and was credited with one QB hurry.

Week 1: Henderson County beat Calloway County 61-6.

Week 1: Father Ryan fell to East Nashville 32-20

Week 1: Glades Central fell to Booker T. Washington 49-14 to open the season, with Demps catching five passes, including a 28-yard touchdown.

Week 1: Keystone fell to Northwestern 40-33. Shackelford caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and carried twice for 11 yards, with an additional score.

Winter Park opens its season Sept. 2

South Atlanta opens its season Sept. 3.

Wylie East opens its season Sept. 2.

Week 1: North Union beat Pleasant 42-6. Davis recorded 10 tackles, three of them for loss, and forced a fumble.

Lake Minneola's opener against Dr. Phillips was postponed due to inclement weather.