A look at some of Purdue's 2023 commitments' weekend results ...

Week 4: Gilbert made three tackles, one of them for loss, in a 38-0 rout of Bishop Chatard. Week 3: Gilbert made seven tackles, including a half sack, in Cathedral's 35-21 win at Penn. Week 2: Gilbert recorded one tackle in Cathedral's 42-35 loss at Brownsburg. Week 1: Gilbert made two tackles, and recorded a strip sack In a one-sided win at Lafayette Jeff.

Week 4: In a 44-6 loss to Lawrence North, McWilliams caught six passes for 67 yards. Week 3: North Central 47-38 to Warren Central. McWilliams caught a 70-yard touchdown among his receptions. Week 2: McWilliams caught a 30-yard shovel-pass TD and returned a punt for an additional score in North Central's loss at Hamilton Southeastern. Week 1: North Central lost 34-0 to Fishers.

Week 4: In a 42-6 loss to New Palestine, Burhenn was held without a catch, but did rip off a 41-yard run. Week 3: Mount Vernon beat Greenfield-Central 35-28, behind Burhenn's 25-yard touchdown with less than four minutes to play. He scored from 35 yards out earlier in the game. Week 2: In a narrow loss at Franklin, Burhenn caught three passes for 72 yards and made four tackles, with one pass breakup, on defense. Week 1: In a 43-35 loss to Noblesville, Burhenn caught five passes for 87 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and carried twice for 14 yards.

Week 4: Berglund recorded eight tackles and interception and returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown in Carmel's 34-14 win over Pike. Season video below Week 3: Berglund made nine tackles and sealed Carmel's 35-21 win over Detroit Cass Tech with a red-zone interception, which he returned 75 yards. Week 2: After sitting out the opener, Berglund returned to the field at Center Grove and made nine tackles, with one pass-breakup, in a 31-27 loss. Week 1: Carmel fell 17-7 at home to the Brohma mater, Louisville Trinity. Berglund did not record any statistics.

Week 4: Heldt recorded 11 tackles, with a sack, in the Carmel win over Pike. Season video below. Week 3: Heldt made eight tackles with a sack and a forced fumble against Cass Tech. Week 2: Heldt made 14 tackles with a sack at Center Grove, as he's off to a great start to his senior season. Week 1: Carmel fell 17-7 at home to the Brohma mater, Louisville Trinity. Heldt recorded nine tackles, including a sack, as well as a pass breakup.

Week 4: Tibbs caught one pass for two yards in a 38-0 rout of Bishop Chatard. Week 3: Another huge game for Tibbs, who caught six passes for 134 yards and three scores in the win at Penn. Week 2: Tibbs went off in Cathedral's 42-35 loss at Brownsburg, catching 13 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, plus a two-point conversion. Week 1: Tibbs caught two passes for 24 yards and drew one pass interference flag in Cathedral's 43-12 win at Lafayette Jeff.



Thieneman strained the MCL in his knee prior to the season and is sidelined indefinitely. He did not require surgery, but will miss a portion of his senior season.

Week 3: Male did not play this weekend. Week 2: In a 44-7 win over Louisville Central, Carter made five tackles. Week 1: St. X beat Owensboro 28-14. Carter recorded nine tackles and was credited with one QB hurry.

Week 4: Henderson County fell 31-17 to Boyle County. Week 3: Henderson County beat Christian County 43-14. Week 2: Henderson County was idle this weekend. Week 1: Henderson County beat Calloway County 61-6.

Week 4: Father Ryan beat Cane Ridge 48-28. Carlson made a tackle for loss. Week 3: Father Ryan fell 49-35 to Pope John Paul II. No stats available yet. Week 2: In a 10-7 win over Brentwood, Carlson played both ways, recording five tackles — with a sack and two tackles for loss — on defense. Week 1: Father Ryan fell to East Nashville 32-20

Week 4: Glades Central fell 56-0 to American Heritage. Demps caught six passes for 109 yards. Week 3: Demps caught three passes for 115 yards and a 67-yard TD in a 14-7 win over King's Academy. Week 2: Glades Central lost 22-14 to Seminole Ridge. No stats available as of yet. Week 1: Glades Central fell to Booker T. Washington 49-14 to open the season, with Demps catching five passes, including a 28-yard touchdown.

Week 4: Keystone beat Oberlin 41-12, with Shackelford carrying the ball four times for 45 yards and three touchdowns and made five tackles on defense. Week 3: In a 54-21 loss to Lutheran West, Shackelford caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown and made four tackles and an interception on defense. Week 2: Shackelford caught four passes for 129 yards, with a 70-yard TD, in Keystone's 35-19 loss to Cloverleaf. Week 1: Keystone fell to Northwestern 40-33. Shackelford caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and carried twice for 11 yards, with an additional score.

Week 3: Winter Park beat Boone 38-3. Gunn made one tackle. Week 2: Winter Park beat North Gwinnett of Georgia 31-19. Gunn recorded an interception in his own end zone. Week 1: Winter Park beat Lake Nona 42-0. No statistics available as of yet.

Week 3: Brown carried 31 times for a mere 324 yards and three scores in South Atlanta's 36-24 win over Lovejoy. He also caught a 69-yard touchdown pass. Video below. Week 2: In a 48-35 win over Gray Collegiate, Brown ran for 252 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns, including a 73-yarder. Week 1: In a 33-9 win over Chapel Hill, Brown carried 17 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns, with two catches for 27 yards.

Week 3: Wylie East was idle this weekend. Week 2: In a 37-14 win over Grand Prairie from the Dallas area, Washington ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on just four carries and caught four passes for 45 yards and two more scores. Week 1: In a 27-0 season-opening win over Berkner, Washington caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and ran for an additional score. He's playing predominately wide receiver early in the season, but expects to be more of a ball-carrier as the season plays out.

Week 3: In a 40-7 win over Kenton Ridge, Davis ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on offense and made four tackles on defense. Week 2: North Union beat Danville 28-0. Davis made three tackles on defense and ran for six- and 21-yard touchdowns. Week 1: North Union beat Pleasant 42-6. Davis recorded 10 tackles, three of them for loss, and forced a fumble.

Week 4: Lake Minneola beat Wekiva 30-27. Cole recorded four tackles. Week 3: Lake Minneola beat Eustis 42-0. Week 2: Like Minneola beat Melbourne 29-14. No statistics available. Week 1: Lake Minneola's opener against Dr. Phillips was postponed due to inclement weather.