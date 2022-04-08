Recruiting Primer: The Spring Evaluation Period
This weekend, college basketball coaches from coast to coast take a brief respite from the transfer portal in order to go watch high school players during the first April evaluation period this weekend.
Purdue's staff will almost certainly dedicate its time — perhaps entirely — between Orlando and Indianapolis.
Orlando's the site of Nike's first EYBL session, with Purdue commitment Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn playing for Vegas Elite and several underclassman prospects playing in the 16U division.
Indy will host four events of Purdue interest, with 2023 target Xavier Booker headlining the Spring Extravaganza at Ben Davis High School, commitment Myles Colvin playing at the RecruitLook Hoops Indy Showcase at Lawrence Central and there being prospects at adidas' and Under Armour's Indy events as well.
A few notes on Purdue and the spring evaluation periods.
FINISHING OUT 2023
In the Transfer Era, scholarship numbers are but a figment of our imaginations, but at this moment, on paper, Purdue only has one scholarship to offer toward the rising-senior class.
With Colvin and Gibbs-Lawhorn committed, the focus is narrow: The post.
Purdue's looking for a big man and right now, there might only be one established target.
