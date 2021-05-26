Every former athlete has an origin story, a tale of how they landed at Purdue. That's what this series is about.

Football and basketball players tell their recruiting stories on how they ended up being Boilermakers.

First up: Rosevelt Colvin.



The Indianapolis native starred at Purdue from 1995-98, helping spark the rise of the program under Joe Tiller with back-to-back Alamo Bowl victories in Colvin's junior and senior seasons. Colvin's last game vs. Kansas State in the Alamo was one of his best, earning defensive MVP honors.



Colvin was a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 1999 and went on to a successful NFL career that saw him win two Super Bowls with the Patriots.

It all began at Purdue.

Here is how Colvin ended up in West Lafayette coming out of Broad Ripple High in 1995.

