Purdue has the option to rotate kickers for four games and still redshirt J.D. Dellinger for the 2018 season. Tom Campbell

The new NCAA redshirt rule could come into play for a Purdue kicker. Boilermaker special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl confirmed on Aug. 9 after Purdue's seventh preseason practice that the staff is considering the redshirt option for junior J.D. Dellinger if senior Spencer Evans establishes himself as the Boilermakers' No. 1 kicker. Under last year's special teams coach, Tony Levine, Purdue utilized a kicker rotation for placekicking with both players nearly splitting the 36 extra-point attempts and 24 field goal attempts. Tommerdahl said he would prefer one player provide separation in the battle and end the debate at the position in preseason camp. "We've told them both to go win the job (and) we've told them both not to count on a rotation," Tommerdahl said. "Now, if it's a rotation, so be it. But we want them competing to beat each other out." Continue reading below