Redshirt option still being considered for J.D. Dellinger
The new NCAA redshirt rule could come into play for a Purdue kicker.
Boilermaker special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl confirmed on Aug. 9 after Purdue's seventh preseason practice that the staff is considering the redshirt option for junior J.D. Dellinger if senior Spencer Evans establishes himself as the Boilermakers' No. 1 kicker.
Under last year's special teams coach, Tony Levine, Purdue utilized a kicker rotation for placekicking with both players nearly splitting the 36 extra-point attempts and 24 field goal attempts. Tommerdahl said he would prefer one player provide separation in the battle and end the debate at the position in preseason camp.
"We've told them both to go win the job (and) we've told them both not to count on a rotation," Tommerdahl said. "Now, if it's a rotation, so be it. But we want them competing to beat each other out."
Continue reading below
However, if it were Evans who would win the job for the 2018 season, Tommerdahl stated Purdue's coaching staff has discussed the idea of being able to let the competition play out for a few weeks and then redshirt Dellinger to preserve his final two years of eligibility. According to the NCAA's new redshirt rule, a player can now play as many as four games without losing his ability to redshirt for that given season.
"In one way it works in my favor but I'm also at a little bit of a disadvantage in terms of the (kicker) competition that I haven't redshirted yet and it's (Evans') last season but that redshirt rule is a nice thing they just came out with," Dellinger said. "Let's say I don't win the job. I can then travel and be the backup and be an emergency option to play if I have to because you get those four games of leeway. That'd be, I guess, a worst-case scenario for me but not that bad in general."
A redshirt for Dellinger would also provide comfort to Purdue's 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes as it would not necessarily require the Boilermakers to sign a kicker for the next two seasons. Purdue already has a verbal commitment from Alabama native Brooks Cormier for the 2019 recruiting class but he's expected to compete for the punter job once he arrives on campus.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.