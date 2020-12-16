GoldandBlack - Relationships lead Marcus Mbow back to Purdue

“I chose Purdue because of the relationships I built with the coaching staff there over such a long time,” Mbow said. “They are very genuine people, they care about academics, they show love to me and my family and it’s close to home. Academics-wise, football-wise, I just feel I have the best opportunity to be the best I can be if I go to Purdue.”

Purdue had offered Mbow prior to his Arizona State commitment, but he did not give them a strong look initially. Upon further examination, Mbow realized Purdue was the right fit for him, and announced he was signing with the Boilermakers on the opening day of the Early Signing Period.

Even after he committed to Arizona State in July, three-star offensive tackle Marcus Mbow maintained contact with Purdue Director of Player Personnel Eron Hodges because he considered him a friend and mentor. When Mbow and Arizona State parted ways in October, that relationship with Hodges led Mbow back to the Boilermakers.

An athletic offensive tackle who often posts videos of himself dunking a basketball, Mbow has his sights set on being an early contributor at Purdue.

“They brought up the fact that I have a chance to come in and play early, I just have to earn it and put in the work for it,” Mbow said. “They want me at tackle, but if they need me elsewhere I’m willing to play elsewhere.”

Mbow had a good sense Purdue would be his ultimate pick for several weeks, but because he kept that close to his vest he has only been able to connect with a few of Purdue’s class of 2021 commitments so far.

“Me and Drew Hiber have talked plenty and played basketball with each other plenty of times,” he said. “We’ve started to hang out more and talk more.

“I’ve talked to more players than I have commits. I’ve talked to Ben Kruel from Catholic Memorial, Hayden Ellinger and guys like that. They just seem like overall happy people, and the connection from Wisconsin to Purdue in the past is strong. They love their football team and that’s what I’m all about – team chemistry.”

Although he is signing in the early period, Mbow is set to graduate next spring and enroll at Purdue in the summer. He will use the interim period to prepare to make the transition to college.

“Besides being physically ready, just being mentally prepared to get ready for college, the workouts, the academics and being away from home,” Mbow said.

Later this winter, Mbow will lace it up for one more season with his Wauwatosa East high school basketball team.