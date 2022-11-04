After the news of former Purdue great and two-time Super Bowl champion Dave Butz’s passing we look back at the Boilermaker legend’s life.

Hailing from Lafayette, Alabama, Butz was raised in Illinois for the majority of his childhood. At Main South High School Butz was a three-sport star, excelling at football, scoring more than 1,500 points on the basketball team, and setting a state record in discus as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7cmUgaGVhcnRicm9rZW4gb3ZlciB0aGUgbG9zcyBvZiBX YXNoaW5ndG9uIExlZ2VuZCBEYXZlIEJ1dHosIGEgMnggU3VwZXIgQm93bCBj aGFtcGlvbiBhbmQgbWVtYmVyIG9mIG91ciBSaW5nIG9mIEZhbWUgYW5kIDkw IEdyZWF0ZXN0IGxpc3QuIFNlbmRpbmcgb3VyIGRlZXBlc3QgY29uZG9sZW5j ZXMgdG8gRGF2ZSYjMzk7cyBmYW1pbHkgYW5kIGZyaWVuZHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aa3hnR29GTndSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmt4 Z0dvRk53UjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYXNoaW5ndG9uIENvbW1hbmRlcnMg KEBDb21tYW5kZXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv bW1hbmRlcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODg1NjA0NzI2NzIyMTA5NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Speaking for himself on the kind of athlete he was, Butz said, “Coach (Adolph) Rupp at Kentucky wanted me to play basketball... I was like 6-7, 280. I was giving new meaning to the words power forward." Butz kept that scholarship from Kentucky’s legendary head coach, the only one out of the 132 he received.

Another Purdue legend, Otis Armstrong, said this of his friend and former teammate at Purdue from 1970-1972, "He moved people out of the way. He's fun to watch. He just moved people out of the way, and there he is, and the ball carrier has to deal with that. He was the biggest, strongest guy I've ever seen."

Butz was one of the best athletes to play football for the Boilermakers at Purdue and continued that success into the NFL. The All-American was a three-year starter along Purdue’s defensive line, coached by Bob DeMoss. He has a long list of honors and awards, the most notable being his 2014 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

When inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, Butz shared, “I don't think I could've done it without all the teammates that I had. It helps to have such a good group of guys to help you get in."

Butz also has spots on Purdue’s All-Time Team, was the 1972 Zipp Award winner, and was the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

Dave Butz and Rod Woodson pictured together (Alan Karpick)

After his stellar Boilermaker career Butz was drafted with the 5th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL Draft. He played parts of two seasons before being essentially traded to the Washington Redskins when NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle deemed him a free agent following an injury. The reason for this is, before his rookie year, Butz held out and signed a rookie contract that was made up of several one-year deals.

When Butz retired in 1988, the legendary Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs said, “When I think of Dave, I think of all the great plays he’s made for us over the years,” and he also referenced a story of Butz legend.

“I think of him coming out of the hospital two years ago to play against the New York Jets. He made one of the biggest plays in the game [sacking quarterback Ken O'Brien], and then he checked back into the hospital afterward.”

Another former teammate of Butz, Joe Theismann tweeted out a tribute to his “dear friend” and “A true gentle giant.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3N0IGEgZGVhciBmcmllbmQgdG9kYXkuIERhdmUgQnV0ei4gRGF2 ZSBNYXJrIE1vc2xleSBhbmQgSSB1c2VkIHRvIHJpZGUgdG8gZ2FtZXMgdG9n ZXRoZXIuIEEgdHJ1ZSBnZW50bGUgZ2lhbnQuIFJlc3QgSW4gUGVhY2UgbXkg ZnJpZW5kLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvZSBUaGVpc21hbm4gKEBUaGVpc21hbm43 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZWlzbWFubjcvc3Rh dHVzLzE1ODg1NDYwMjc3MzY1MDIyNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK