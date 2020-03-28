With 46.3 seconds on the clock and Purdue down 80-77 to sixth-ranked and second-seeded Tennessee — one of the best teams in college basketball — Ryan Cline took a dribble handoff from Matt Haarms and the Volunteers switched the screen, putting SEC Player-of-the-Year Grant Williams out an island with Purdue's blazing-hot senior guard.

"That was my first instinct, that I had a 5 on me," Cline remembers. "But he moves like a 2 and he's pretty athletic, but he is a bigger guy and I just instinctually knew there was a big on me and there were eight or nine seconds on the shot clock and I'd been making a few shots, and this was my chance to get my own, and that's exactly what I did."

In the midst of a 27-point game — highlighted by his own surreal run of clutch shooting in the second half of a high-level, higher-stakes NCAA Tournament game — Cline dribbled around, tried to drive but was thwarted, dribbled around some more, then drove into Williams' body, setting up the step-back that set up one of the most memorable shots in Purdue's NCAA Tournament history and probably the biggest postseason win of the Boilermaker program's modern era.

Cline's deep three-pointer with 38 seconds left and four on the shot clock didn't win the game for Purdue — it needed Carsen Edwards' game-tying free throws, then overtime, for that — but Purdue almost certainly doesn't reach its first Elite Eight since the turn of the century without that shot, made one year ago today.

"It's the question people always ask me: 'How were you feeling during that game? What was going on in your head?' I don't know. I was just out there playing," Cline said. "But the one thing I will never forget is making that shot, making that move on the step-back, and then coming back down with just a straight face and looking up at my friends and family and the crowd just going absolutely berserk. That's the one moment I'll never forget from my college career and one thing I'll carry with me forever from my time as a Purdue Boilermaker."

This week, Cline, now an Orthopaedics sales rep in Carmel for Smith & Nephew, used some of his COVID-19 lockdown time to watch condensed versions of that Purdue-Tennessee game, twice. It was his second and third viewings of that classic Purdue NCAA Tournament moment.

Another vivid memory came from it, the realization that as Cline dribbled around, he drifted right into a potential help defender, since Tennessee's Lamonte Turner was essentially face-guarding Carse Edwards out to about 35 feet as the shot clock wound down.

"He was guarding Carsen right in his chest," Cline said. "If Turner would have stuck his hand out, he would have blocked my shot. I don't know if a lot of people have really noticed that. He was right next to me when I shot that shot, and if he'd just stuck his hand out, it could have been an entirely different ball game."

Instead, Cline nailed the last of his seven three-pointers, a shot Edwards would later say gave him "goosebumps."

Cline fouled out with 27 points soon after.

When he did, he told teammates, "Don't win it for me, win it for yourselves."

They did just that, dominating overtime and winning 99-94, to get to within a game of the Final Four.

