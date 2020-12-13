Purdue co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm is a leading candidate to the offensive coordinator at Kentucky, according to a report by FootballScoop.com.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and co-OC Darin Hinshaw on December 6. The report says the other leading contender for the job is Los Angeles Rams assistant quarterbacks coach Liam Coen. Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead also is reported to be under consideration. Stoops is expected to make a hire in the early part of this week.

Brohm served as the acting head coach and play-caller for Purdue's season-opening 24-20 win vs. Iowa this season when Jeff Brohm was in isolation with COVID-19. Brian Brohm has helped developed quarterbacks like David Blough and Elijah Sindelar in West Lafayette.



Purdue is scheduled to play its final game of 2020 on Friday at Indiana.



The Brohm name carries a lot of heft in the Bluegrass State, as the family made a big mark playing football at Louisville, where father Oscar and brothers Greg and Jeff also played before Brian followed in 2004.

The 35-year-old Brohm is the youngest of the Brohm brothers. He was a star quarterback at Louisville from before becoming a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft by the Packers. He also played with the Bills in addition to stints in the CFL and UFL.

Brohm joined Jeff Brohm's staff at Western Kentucky in 2016 as a quarterbacks coach before following his brother to Purdue in 2017.