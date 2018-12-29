The two fundamental principles of football are blocking and tackling. Unless the violence of the sport forces a philosophical change where the game is played with just skill position players in a 7-on-7 format with flags, football will likely be defined by these two components. Purdue didn't do either of those fundamental elements well at all Friday and the score reflected it.

Due to the pass protection being inadequate, David Blough didn't have much of a chance to get anything done vertically down the field.